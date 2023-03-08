SSHS girls soccer defeats Jonesboro, ties Conway

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team improved defeated Jonesboro 5-1 on Saturday afternoon in its final game in the Conway Wampus Cats Soccer Tournament.

Siloam Springs junior Jetta Broquard scored three goals and had one assist, while freshman sister Mesa Broquard had three assists for the Lady Panthers, who recorded their second win of the season.

The Broquard sisters teamed up for the first goal with 25 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first half.

Jetta Broquard scored her second of the game with 23:18 left in the first half on an assist by Abby Ballesteros.

Jetta Broquard assisted on Vanessa Frias' goal with 4:29 remaining in the first half.

Mesa Broquard assisted on an Ellen Slater goal with 17:25 left in the second half, and then the Broquard sisters connected again with 10:03 remaining in the match with Jetta Broquard scoring her third goal and Mesa Broquard notching her third assist.

Earlier in the day, Siloam Springs and host Conway played to a 1-1 draw. The game went to penalty kicks, where Conway won on the sixth attempt.

Mesa Broquard scored the Lady Panthers' only goal in regulation with Jetta Broquard on the assist.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Rogers High on Tuesday, March 7. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday against Mountain Home to open 5A-West Conference play.