SSHS track teams compete at Van Buren

The Siloam Springs boys track team finished eighth overall at the Van Buren Running Festival on March 3 in Van Buren.

Bryant won the meet with 95 points, followed by Russellville 93, Mountain Home 57, Waldron and Van Buren each with 44, Pea Ridge 38.5, Alma 38, Siloam Springs 14, Greenwood 11.5, Poteau 8, Greenland and West Fork each with 5 and Mansfield 3.

Jonathan Graves finished third in the 200-meter dash at 23.69 seconds, while Mikey McKinley was 34th at 25.65, Cooper Church 38th at 25.88, Silas Tugwell 51st at 26.77, Kaden Vernon 52nd at 26.78, Eli Hargett 53rd at 26.80, Michael Rauch 59th at 27.21, Nohe Rico 73rd at 28.40, Jason Courtney 77th at 29.23 and Drew Claborn 82nd at 33.60.

Graves finished 12th in the 100-meter dash at 11.98, while George Leroy was 19th at 12.23, Tugwell 23rd at 12.25, McKinley 27th 12.33, Church 32nd at 12.42, Vernon 41st at 12.67, Rauch 56th at 13.07, Hargett 59th at 13.11, Rico 70th at 13.66, Courtney 77th at 14.15 and Claborn 82nd at 15.11.

Anthony Cruz finished 19th in the 800-meter dash at 2:20.41, while Conner Mitchell was 28th at 2:22.38 and Noah Granderson 32nd at 2:23.88.

Mitchell placed 25th in the 1,600-meter dash at 5:06.14, while Granderson was 37th at 5:20.06.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay A team placed seventh at 46.64, while the Panthers' B team took 13th at 49.86.

The Siloam Springs 4x400-meter relay team finished third at 3:58.94.

Girls

Siloam Springs finished tied for 14th in the girls division.

Bryant placed first with 94 points, followed by Poteau 64, Greenwood 35, Van Buren 32, Ozark 30, Russellville 29, Providence Classical 20, Pea Ridge 19, Mountain Home and Greenland each with 18, Waldron 17, Gravette 14, West Fork 12, Siloam Springs and Mansfield each with 11 and Thaden 2.

Esther Norwood placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.79.

Norwood finished sixth in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.02.

Jeri Roy finished 19th in the 100-meter dash at 14.36, while Crystal Solarzano finished 35th at 15.78, Anahi Quinonez 38th at 15.82, Amy Blaha 46th at 17.79 and Breanna Sanchez 47th at 18.89.

Avery Carter placed 25th at 800-meter dash at 3:03.30, Estela Gonzalez 45th at 3:28.51.

Carter placed 29th in the 1,600-meter run at 7:00.33, Gonzalez 32nd at 7:13.88,

Solarzano finished 38th in the 200-meter dash at 32.72, Quinonez 46th at 35.10, Blaha 51st at 39.33, Sanchez 52nd at 40.47.