Bentonville sweeps soccer games from Siloam Springs

Girls

Bentonville 4, Siloam Springs 0

Siloam Springs girls suffered their second loss of the season Monday night with a 4-0 loss against Bentonville at Panther Stadium.

The Lady Tigers (4-1-1) led 2-0 at halftime after first-half goals from Kayla Hurley and Alison Fernstrom.

Abbi Armstrong added a second half goal for the Lady Tigers, while the Lady Panthers (2-2-1) allowed an "own goal" for the final tally.

Boys

Bentonville 5, Siloam Springs 0

Siloam Springs' boys fell to 0-7 on the season after a shutout loss to Bentonville on Monday at Panther Stadium.

It's the fifth time the Panthers have been blanked to open the season.

Bentonville (5-2) led 4-0 at halftime and added a single goal in the second half.

Landon Mueller scored three goals to lead Bentonville, while Mitchell Stone and Andrei Paley each added goals for the Tigers.