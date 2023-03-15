Broquard’s hat trick fuels rout of Mountain Home

It took Siloam Springs' girls most of the first half to find their groove but once they did there was little Mountain Home could do to slow down the Lady Panthers.

Jetta Broquard scored her second hat trick of the season and five other Lady Panthers scored goals in an 8-0 victory over the Lady Bombers to open 5A-West Conference play Friday at Panther Stadium.

All eight goals were scored in the final 50 minutes of the contest, beginning in the 30th minute when Broquard scored off an Ellen Slater assist with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Freshman Vanessa Frias made it 2-0 with 8:08 left before halftime as freshman Hannah Palmer found her for her second goal of the season.

Frias then assisted on fellow freshman Mesa Broquard's goal that gave the Lady Panthers a 3-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first half. Siloam Springs carried a 3-0 lead at halftime.

"I think it was finding the right shots, trying to figure out how to play against (Mountain Home) when they were really packed in," said SSHS girls coach Abby Jones. "They keep things pretty compacted on top of the 18."

Jetta Broquard went back to work in the second half, scoring back-to-back goals at the 34:08 and 25:05 marks, with Slater and Frias assisting, respectively.

Jetta Broquard had a hat trick in the Lady Panthers' 4-1 win over Springdale Har-Ber in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game and another three-goal game against Jonesboro in the Conway Tournament. She's not only doing good work with her play but also her leadership, Jones said.

"I think Jetta has also become a vocal leader for us," Jones said. "That's been a huge help that she and Clara (Church) are very vocal on the field."

Junior Isabella Anglin-Rovira made it 6-0 with 19:15 left in the second half and the remaining time was cut in half via the sportsmanship rule.

Senior Ariella Vogus and junior Abby Ballesteros scored the final two goals, with freshman Cenzi Johnson and Vogus assisting.

"We had Isa and Ariella scoring their first of the season, so that's exciting for them," Jones said. "Vanessa scoring again, a freshman. She's contributing well at the outside forward. She's such an amazing (cross country) runner. I didn't anticipate her being this good at soccer as well."

"Hannah Palmer, outside back, dribbled all the way down and slid it across for an assist, her first of the year. That was pretty cool."

Rogers 3, Siloam Springs 2

Siloam Springs scored two first half goals for a 2-0 lead but the Lady Panthers couldn't slow down the Lady Mounties in the second half in a 3-2 loss at Whitey Smith Stadium in Rogers.

Grace Nowlin scored three goals in the second half for Rogers while Madison Archer and Lillie Woolbridge added assists for the Mounties.

Mesa Broquard scored both of Siloam Springs' goals. Faith Ellis assisted on the first goal with 11:13 left in the first half, while Ariella Vogus had the second assist with 23.2 seconds left.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play Alma in a 5A-West Conference game at Panther Stadium on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers travel to Greenbrier on Thursday.