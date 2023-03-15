Community Digest

Republican Women to meet March 20

The Siloam Springs Republican Women will meet Monday, March 20, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Bryan Riley, director of Youth With A Mission (YWAM), will be the guest speaker. Refreshments and fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m. It is requested that items be donated for a silent auction fundraiser.

2023 Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society will host its 2023 Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show April 1-2 at the Siloam Springs Community Building at 110 N. Mt. Olive St. Admission is $3 donation and kids 10 and under get in free with an adult. The show will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2. The theme is "Arkansas Rocks!" There will be displays and exhibits, lapidary demonstrations, a "Kids Corner" Rock Activity Area, door prize and a silent auction. For more information, contact show chair DeLane Cox at 479-254-0894.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Public Library is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of used books and DVDs in good condition are always welcomed, especially materials of interest to children and teens. The Bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop in this little hidden corner of Siloam Springs. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fund-raising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

BGC participating in At-Risk Afterschool Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is participating in the At-Risk Afterschool Program at the Siloam Springs unit, located at 655 Heritage Court. Snacks will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The program will run through Sept. 30, 2023 Monday through Friday. The club follows the Siloam Springs School Calendar and its doors are open when school is in session.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the Information Desk, Gift Shop, SAC, Labor and Deliver Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at 479-957-5032 for more information.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that take about an hour to complete. Please call 479-524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670. Heritage Court Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.