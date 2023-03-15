Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednedsay, March 15, 2023

Loretta Mae Philpott

Loretta Mae Philpott, 84, of Gentry, Ark., died March 12, 2023.

She was born Oct. 26, 1938, in Delaware County, Okla., to Melvin Raynor and Frances Ollene Lane Raynor.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobbie; brothers, Larry Raynor and Monty Wilmoth; and sisters, Connie Bland and Marylou Weaver.

She is survived by her son, Bobbie Steven Philpott (Carolyn), of Gentry; daughter, Debbie Guss (Ronnie), of Bentonville, Ark.; three grandsons; two great-granddaughters; sister, Jo Anne Capps (Rick), of Gentry; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, in Gentry.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Karin Ragsdale

Karin Sue (Philpott) Ragsdale passed away March 4, 2023 at age 74. She was born during the blizzard of 1948 on March 8th in Siloam Springs, AR to Ray Everette Philpott and Ina Belle (Wright) Philpott.

Karin graduated with honors from Siloam Springs High School, and then attended the University of Arkansas. Her first job was with Allen Canning Company. On July 21, 1967, Karin married James Floyd and moved to Oklahoma. She was elected and served as Mayes County Court Clerk from 1986 to 2004. Karin continued to train court clerks through the Oklahoma State University Extension Office for several years after her retirement.

Karin was an accomplished artist, painting mostly portraits. She was an avid pet lover and pampered her dogs and cats. She enjoyed spending time at her home on Lake Oologah in Talala, OK. Karin was active in the church for many years. She had lifelong friendships with Mary (Masters) Ezell and Judy (Dilbeck) Shepard. Karin was a generous woman who devoted time to others including teaching bible lessons at local adult day care and nursing homes.

Survivors include a daughter Tonya Searby and husband Charles of Carrollton, VA, a son Kevin Floyd and wife Jessica of Broken Arrow, OK, a sister Ravetta Daniels and husband Jerry of Farmington, AR, a sister-in-law Nancy Floyd of Adair, OK, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service in Tulsa, OK. In accordance with her wishes, a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Hospital. To leave her family a message visit www.garykelleyafs.com/obituary/karin-ragsdale.

PAID OBITUARY

Bobby Gene Wright

Bobby "Bob" Gene Wright, 91, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 9, 2023, in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

He was born Aug. 13, 1931, in Paris, Ark., to Osby and Fannie Wright.

He married Joyce Ann Foster on Aug. 28, 1951, in Paris, Arkansas, and they were married for 70 years.

He owned and operated a sawmill and lumber company in Las Vegas, N.M., prior to moving to Siloam Springs in the early 1960s. He drove for Ballentine Trucking prior to purchasing the Dairy Queen.

The Wrights owned Dairy Queen on Tulsa Street for 13 years. He shuttled trailers for Allens Canning Company for about 20 years. He was a member of the Eastgate Church of Christ in Siloam Springs.

He was preceded in death by his wife; one-premature son, Steven Britt Wright; son, Jay Alan Wright; his parents; one brother; and two sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Crissa Wright Nixon and husband Larry of Fayetteville, Ark.; two sons, Scott Wright of Siloam Springs, and Brad Wright of Siloam Springs; one brother, Lindell Wright of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; one sister, Anna Kimes and husband Tommy of Fort Smith, Ark.; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.