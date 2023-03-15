Junior high boys take first place at Farmington

The Siloam Springs junior high boys track and field team finished first place overall Tuesday, March 7, in the Junior Cardinal Relays at Farmington.

Siloam Springs finished with 186 points to take the top spot, followed by Gravette 158.50, Farmington 117, Gentry 51, Pea Ridge 38, Huntsville 36.50, St. Vincent De Paul 36, Haas Hall Bentonville 18, St. Joseph Catholic 17, Thaden School 1.

Siloam Springs had six individual first place finishes, while two relays also finished first.

Jack O'Brien won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 6 inches.

O'Brien also took first place in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.46 seconds with Mason Short fourth at 49.37.

Corbin Allen placed first in the pole vault at 11-0, while teammate Boone Eldridge was second at 8-6.

Francisco Suarez finished first in the discus at 133-4, while Mason Short was second at 127-0.

Short finished first in the shot put at 43-5 with Suarez fourth at 37-9.

Chance Cunningham ran to a first place finish in the 1,600-meter run at 5:12.98, while Gaige Thompson was second at 5:20.32.

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay team of Corbett Stephenson, Thompson, Cunningham and Sebastian Romero placed first at 9:28.69.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Alfaro, Stephenson and O'Brien also placed first at 4:01.46.

O'Brien was second in the long jump at 18-9 with Ian Muangchanh fourth at 16-7.

O'Brien also was second in the triple jump at 37-5.5.

Romero took second in the 800-meter run at 2:23.05, while Stephenson was third at 2:26.44 and Eldridge fifth at 2:31.75.

Daniel Alfaro placed second in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.70.

O'Brien finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.97.

Allen finished sixth in the 100-meter dash at 12.70 with Muangchanh eighth at 12.94.

Blake Kuykendall finished seventh at 5:54.88.

Coleman Wilcox finished 11th in the 200-meter dash at 28.71, while Muangchanh was 13th at 29.91.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Alfaro, Fredy Renderos, Short and Wilcox took second at 1:46.08.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Allen, Alfaro, Muangchanh and Renderos placed fourth at 52.09.

Junior high girls

Siloam Springs finished fifth in the junior high girls meet.

Farmington won the meet with 116.50 points, followed by St. Vincent De Paul 109, Gravette 94, Pea Ridge 83.50, Siloam Springs 81, Thaden School 49, St. Joseph Catholic 47, Gentry 32, Farmington JH B 14, Providence 14, Gravette B, Haas Hall Bentonville 5 and Huntsville 3.

Madilyn Mehlburger took first place in the discus at 97-3 with Hailey Janes third at 74-7,

Mehlburger also took first place in the shot put at 37-7, while Janes was seventh at 27-8.

Amelie Seauve placed second in the pole vault at 7-6, while Sawyer Smith was seventh at 6-6.

Addison Harris placed second in the 100-meter dash at 13.69 with Mia Ahrens eighth at 14.75.

Harris also placed second in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.77.

Harris took fourth place in the 200-meter dash at 28.52 with Ava Scarberough seventh at 29.74.

Seauve finished seventh in the 800-meter run at 2:56.27.

Jane Anglin placed 14th in the long jump at 11-5 with Ahrens 15th at 11-0.

Sara Bishop placed 17th in the 1,600-meter run at 7:18.28 with Presley LaBeff was 18th at 7:21.15 and Anglin 25th at 7:38.88.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Smith, LaBeff, Bishop and Anglin finished fifth at 12:32.01.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ahrens, Scarberough, Seauve and LaBeff finished sixth at 2:08.72.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ahrens, Scarberough, Seauve and Smith took fourth at 58.30.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Seauve, Scarberough, Harris and Smith finished fourth at 5:22.05.

Up next

The junior high track teams were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at Elkins. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs will be back in action at its home meet Panther Relays on March 27 (seventh grade meet) and March 28 (eighth-ninth grade meet) at Glenn W. Black Stadium.