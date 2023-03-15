Lady Panthers go 0-4 at Rogers Heritage Tournament

The Siloam Springs softball team went 0-4 on Friday and Saturday in the Rogers Heritage Tournament.

Siloam Springs (0-7) lost to Pea Ridge 18-1 and 14-0 to Rogers Heritage on Friday, before falling 10-4 to Fort Smith Southside and 17-0 to Praire Grove on Saturday.

In the loss against Southside, the game was tied 0-0 for three innings before Southside scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Siloam Springs scored four runs in the fourth with Kayleigh Castaneda, Kaidence Prendergast, Aspeyn Downing and Blair Morris all driving in runs.

Farmington 21, Siloam Springs 3

Emmalee Farmer homered and drove in seven runs for the Lady Cardinals on Tuesday, March 7.

Farmington also got big days at the plate from Justine Davidson and Kennedy Griggs, who drove in four runs each.

Griggs earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits.

Aspeyn Downing had two doubles, a run and an RBI for Siloam Springs, while Lauren Dawdy had two hits and an RBI, Hannah Mather had a hit and scored a run, while Blair Morris also scored a run.

Siloam Springs led 1-0 after the first inning and Farmington scored 21 runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Lady Panthers scored two runs in the top of the third.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Mountain Home on Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Springdale on Friday.