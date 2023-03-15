ON TAP

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

Siloam Springs at Elkins Senior Relays^3:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale^4:30 p.m.

March 23

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at James Butts Baseball Complex

Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Heber Springs^1 p.m.

Ray Pec, Mo. at Gentry^1 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Westville, Okla.^3:30 p.m.

Brookland vs. Star City^6 p.m.

March 24

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at James Butts Baseball Complex

Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Harrisburg/Westville^10 a.m/5:30 p.m.

March 25

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at James Butts Baseball Complex

Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

March 27

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

at Glenn W. Black Stadium

Siloam Springs Panther 7th Relays^3:30 p.m.

March 28

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

at Glenn W. Black Stadium

Siloam Springs Panther 8th, 9th Relays^3:30 p.m.

