SSHS track teams compete at Springdale

The Siloam Springs varsity track teams competed at the Springdale Schools Invitational on Monday, March 6.

The meet, which was originally scheduled for March 9, was moved up several days due to inclement weather.

Boys

The Panthers finished ninth overall.

Bentonville won the meet with 210 points, followed by Fayetteville 128, Bentonville West 122, Springdale Har-Ber 56.5, Rogers Heritage 52, Pea Ridge 50, Rogers 31.5, Springdale 20, Siloam Springs 15 and Don Tyson School of Innovation 7.

Silas Tugwell placed fourth in the triple jump at 40 feet and 3.5 inches, with Mikey McKinley ninth at 38-8 and Eli Hargett 11th at 37-10.5.

Tugwell finished seventh in the long jump at 19-5, while McKinley was seventh at 18-3 and Michael Rauch 19th at 15-8.

Jonathan Bishop finisehd eighth in the shot put at 40-9.25, while Noah Race was 20th at 35-3.25 and Luke Irwin 21st at 31-9.5.

Race placed eighth in the discus at 119-7 with Bishop 14th at 98-8 and John Coffey 20th at 93-6.

Jonathan Graves finished tied for 10th in the high jump at 5-6.

Graves also took 12th in the 200-meter dash at 24.12, while McKinley was 32nd at 26.73,

Tugwell finished 13th in the 100-meter dash at 11.82, with Graves in 14th at 11.91 and Stone Stephens 35th at 13.27.

Conner Mitchell took 20th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:00.09.

Mitchell was 25th in the 800-meter run at 2:13.22.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Cooper Church, McKinley, Tugwell and Graves placed sixth at 45.92.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Wilson Cunningham, George Leroy, Nathan Hawbaker and Marcus Molina placed sixth at 3:50.19.

Girls

The Lady Panthers finished eighth overall.

Bentonville won the meet with 277 points, followed by Fayetteville 130, Bentonville West 97, Springdale Har-Ber 73, Rogers 47, Pea Ridge 21, Rogers Heritage 14, Siloam Springs 10, Greenwood 8 and Springdale High 3.

Reese Sutulovich placed seventh in the shot put at 32-0.

Sutulovich also finished seventh in the discus at 84-1.

Esther Norwood placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.49

Norwood took ninth in the triple jump at 32-2.5.

Norah Perkins placed ninth in the high jump at 4-8.

Perkins placed 11th in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.44.

Norwood finished 13th in the long jump at 15-4.

Norwood finished 13th in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.47.

Avery Carter placed 18th in the 1,600-meter run at 7:04.49.

Carter finished 18th in the 800-meter run at 3:01.39.

Crystal Solarzano placed 25th in the 200-meter dash at 31.97, while Anahi Quinonez was 31st at 34.72 and Amy Blaha 32nd at 36.98.

Perkins finished 26th in the 100-meter dash at 14.89 with Solarzano 28th at 15.45 and Anahi Quononez 30th at 16.01.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Quinonez, Amy Blaha, Solarzano and Breanna Sanchez placed fourth at 1:12.36.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers are scheduled to compete at Elkins on Thursday.