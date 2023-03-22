A donation for healing

Photo submitted

Stanley Church (right), the president of the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs, welcomed Frances Van Scoy (left) and Julianna Katener of the Rotaract Club of the University of Arkansas to the Rotary Club's meeting on Tuesday, March 14. The Rotaractors spoke about an upcoming project where they will provide water filters to villages in Panama.

Photo submitted

