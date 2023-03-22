Broquard sisters leads SSHS girls’ rout at Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team headed into spring break just where it wanted to be.

The Lady Panthers scored three first half goals and rolled to a 5-0 victory at Greenbrier on Thursday, March 16.

Siloam Springs improved to 5-2-1 overall and 3-0 in 5A-West Conference play.

"While we are excited to have a strong start in conference play, we always have our sights set on May," said SSHS girls coach Abby Jones. "We are breaking down our game and trying to figure out all of our weaknesses. That's a big reason we play 6A schools in non-conference. They are very good at exposing our weaknesses.

"Our motto for this season is 'Limitless;' 3-0 in conference is great, but we aren't satisfied yet."

Freshman Mesa Broquard scored her first half trick of the season, with two of the assists coming from older sister, junior Jetta Broquard. Mesa Broquard also had an assist on her sister's goal, which was the final score of the contest in the 65th minute.

Mesa Broquard scored her first goal of the game in the 15th minute, followed shortly after by freshman Vanessa Frias stealing a ball and scoring in the 16th minute for a 2-0 lead.

Mesa Broquard scored her second goal in the 20th minute on an assist from Anna Wleklinski, and Jetta Broquard got her second assist on Mesa Broquard's third goal in the 48th minute.

Both Broquard sisters lead the team with 10 goals on the season.

Siloam Springs maintained 58 percent possession and had 29 shots and 186 successful passes in the game.

Siloam Springs 6, Alma 0

Jetta Broquard scored her third hat trick of the season and sister Mesa Broquard had two goals and two assists as Siloam Springs' girls soccer team shut out Alma 6-0 on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Ariella Vogus also scored for the Lady Panthers (4-2-1, 2-0 5A-West), while Clara Church, Ahnaka Buxton and Cenzi Johnson added assists. Alma dropped to 4-2 overall, 0-2 in league play.

Jetta Broquard scored her first two goals in the first half with assists going to Abby Ballesteros in the 35th minute and Mesa Broquard in the 37th minute.

Church found Jetta Broquard for her third goal to open the second half in the 43rd minute.

Mesa Broquard assisted on Ariella Vogus' goal in the 46th minute.

Mesa Broquard scored in the 64th minute on an assist from Buxton and in the 67th minute with the assist going to Johnson.

The Lady Panthers possessed the ball for 70 percent of the match and had 269 successfully completed passes and 50 shots.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are off for spring break and will return to 5A-West action at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at home against Greenwood, followed by a league game at Russellville on Friday, March 31.