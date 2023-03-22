Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Collision by the pond

by Marc Hayot | March 22, 2023 at 7:40 a.m.
Photo submitted At 3 a.m. on March 18, a vehicle with a single occupant struck the "Welcome to Siloam Springs" near the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and East Main Street demolishing part of the sign, according to Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Spicer did not confirm if alcohol was connected to the accident, but did say that the occupant was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Spicer was not sure which hospital the occupant was taken to but believes that it was Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Submitted photo

A vehicle with a single occupant struck the "Welcome to Siloam Springs" near the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and East Main Street at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 18, demolishing a part of the sign, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Spicer did not confirm if alcohol was connected to the accident, but did say that the occupant, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Spicer was not sure which hospital the occupant was taken to but believes that it was Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.


Print Headline: Collision by the pond

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT