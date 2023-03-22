Collision by the pond

Submitted photo

A vehicle with a single occupant struck the "Welcome to Siloam Springs" near the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and East Main Street at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 18, demolishing a part of the sign, according to Capt. Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Spicer did not confirm if alcohol was connected to the accident, but did say that the occupant, who was not identified, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Spicer was not sure which hospital the occupant was taken to but believes that it was Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.



