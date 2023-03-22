Farmers market finds new manager just in time for the season

Main Street Siloam has found its new farmers market manager.

The nonprofit excitedly announced in a press release on March 14 that Kaitlyn Kelly, a University of Arkansas graduate with a background in agriculture, would be filling the role.

"We are excited to add Kaitlyn to our Main Street Siloam team," said Main Street Siloam Springs Events and Marketing Coordinator Abby Trinidad.

The search, which lasted for weeks, came to an end as Kelly was hired, spurred on by former manager Scott Jones stepping down.

"Our previous farmers market manager, Scott Jones, had an amazing job opportunity with John Brown University, which will be relocating him to Ireland. Thus, prompting us to begin the search for our newest market manager," said Trinidad.

Kelly is a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas with a degree in Hospitality Management and Agricultural Business.

"Her degree in Hospitality Management and minor in Agricultural Business make her a great fit for the farmers market family," noted Trinidad.

Kelly was the catering and kitchen supervisor at Ozark Natural Foods in Fayetteville for two years. She is currently employed as a sous chef at the Cherokee Casino in Siloam Springs.

Trinidad noted that Kelly also volunteers for other nonprofit organizations within Siloam and maintains a small freelance catering business.

"I am grateful to be a part of Main Street and support their mission," said Kelly. "I'm looking forward to my new role as the farmers market manager to further develop connections within the community by promoting local farmers as well as communicating the opportunity of healthy food options to those in need."

The fruits of Kelly's labor will be shown as soon as May 6, which is the opening day of the farmers market.

"The Siloam Springs Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., May 6 through October 14, 2023," said Trinidad. "Kids Day is the second Saturday of each month with 2 Bite Club samples, POP Club tokens to be spent at the market on fruits and veggies, and non-profits and featured businesses providing additional free activities."

In addition, the Online Market runs year round at SiloamSprings.LocallyGrown.net.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market accepts SNAP customers and AAA Senior Coupons, with several farmers who are WIC approved vendors.