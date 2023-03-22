Fourth Friday event series kicks off March 26

The team behind Discover Siloam Springs is excited to announce a new event coming to Memorial Park in Siloam Springs this summer.

Introducing Fourth Friday, a monthly family-friendly event that will turn downtown into a big block party for the community. There will be free activities, local crafters, small businesses, nonprofits, food trucks, and live music starting in May and running through October.

"We are so excited to see this new event come to life," said Lindsey Taylor of Discover and Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. "Not only will this be a fun way to support our local business community, it's also an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the wonderful community that we have here in Siloam Springs. During the Dogwood Festival, there is so much energy in downtown Siloam Springs, and we get to continue that through the entire summer with Fourth Fridays."

The inaugural Fourth Friday will kick-off at 4 to 8 p.m. May 26 with an Americana theme as the community celebrates the United States of America and remembers those who sacrificed their lives for citizens to be free. Music artist Shannon Wurst will kick-off the Summer Concert Series that evening after a special Memorial Day program starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

"Get ready for some awesome tunes this summer," said Megan Whitworth of Discover and the City of Siloam Springs. "Each Fourth Friday will feature a concert. NWA Jazz & More, Samantha Crain, Brick Fields and 449 Rewind are some of the artists that will be coming to Siloam. I'm so excited and pumped for Fourth Fridays. It's going to be an incredible time for all."

Each Fourth Friday will have a theme. In addition to May, June 23 is Bike Night, July 28 is Art Fest, August 25 is Dog Days of Summer, September 22 is Hometown Heroes, and October 27 is Monster Mash.

Vendor applications are now open. Commercial vendors can reserve a space for a 10x10 booth space for $20. There is an option to reserve a booth space for all Fourth Fridays for only $100. Nonprofits can reserve a booth space for no charge. Visit DiscoverSiloam.com for vendor guidelines and to fill out an application.

"The Discover Siloam team and committee have done an amazing job collaborating and planning this family-friendly event; we can't wait to share it with you," said Abby Trinidad of Discover and Siloam Springs Main Street. "Get ready, because you're in for the best summer ever!"

Follow Discover Siloam Springs on Facebook and Instagram @discoversiloam for daily Stories and posts about happenings in Siloam Springs.

Vendor form: https://tinyurl.com/435kuz52