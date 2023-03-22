Group seeks to recall Directors Allen and Rissler

A grassroots group called Unite Siloam is seeking to recall City Directors David Allen and Lesa Rissler.

The Siloam Springs-based group wants to remove the two directors because of the firing of City Administrator Phillip Patterson and the belief held by the group that the city board is trying to make decisions and disregarding input from the citizens, according to Matt Feyerabend, a member of Unite Siloam.

Unite Siloam started March 8, the day after Patterson was fired, and has at least 30-40 people in the group, Feyerabend said. The petition was available for people to sign beginning on the evening of Wednesday, March 15, Feyerabend said.

Feyerabend does not know exactly how many signatures the group has already obtained but said there are approximately 25 people are out trying to get signatures, he said.

The petitions are also available at Heart of the Home shop and at Ivory Bill Brewing Co. for people to sign during their normal business hours. Heart of the Home is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Ivory Bill is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feyerabend said.

The Herald-Leader reached out to both Allen and Rissler for comment.

Rissler said she represents the citizens, so it's up to the citizens to make the decision.

Allen sent the following comment in a follow-up email:

"Matt Feyerabend is self-described on Facebook as a 'socialist' and an 'ex-evangelical,'" Allen said. "I would like to say I was shocked when Matt posted a huge 'Defund the Police' sign in the window of his Pure Joy ice cream store in downtown Siloam Springs. With his radical views, it is very ironic to see him start a group called Unite Siloam."

Allen went on to say: "Matt and the Unite Siloam group has posted false information on Facebook and continues to spread innuendo that is just flat out dishonest.

"It's really easy to scare the public when you can concoct ridiculous stories and spread them through social media. The general public is not usually made aware of all circumstances in the personnel decisions made by the city. The city board is privy to much more information and that's the way it has always been, no matter the city or state government.

"Matt is upset that the city did not check with him before the termination of the contract with the former city administrator. The public can blame the large payment of severance on the previous boards who approved a contract in 2015, that was not in the best interest of the taxpayer, and signed by Mayor John Turner. Carol Smiley is the only remaining board member who signed off on that contract."

Comments from the public

Feyerabend said Allen and Rissler misused their power to terminate Patterson without cause and the effects of that decision have caused and will continue to cause great damage to the community.

"Even Nixon supported desegregation of schools, expanded the voting rights act, formed the Environmental Protection agency, ended the Vietnam War and nationalized the Voting Rights Act," Feyerabend said. "But when he misused his position of power it was necessary for him to leave office."

Ben Bergstrom, another citizen from Siloam Springs, shared similar concerns about Allen and Rissler.

"Both directors have shown themselves to be disinterested in the voices of the people of Siloam, most recently with the firing without cause of our highly revered and respected city administrator," Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom went on to say Allen and Rissler have displayed no clear vision for Siloam Springs and are actively hurting it and keeping the citizens in the dark as to why.

Other citizens have issued statements of support for the two directors. Gary Riley said there are many people who appreciate and support Allen and Rissler.

"We have finally got people on our city board who are working for the citizens of Siloam," Riley said. "There always are those who have their own agenda and will push back when they lose power. Stay the course. Good things will happen if we do."

Another resident, Anita Lingerfelt said in a text message on Tuesday that she does not support the removal of Allen and Rissler.

"I find this outrageous," Lingerfelt said.

Recall process

According to ACA § 14-48-114, to remove a city director in a city administrator form of government, citizens will need to submit a petition requesting the removal, said City Clerk Renea Ellis, who read from the statute.

The petitions need to be signed by 35 percent of the total of the number of votes cast for all candidates for that office in the preceding general municipal election, Ellis said.

Ellis said the city clerk will determine the sufficiency of the petitions within 10 days from the date of filling. If the petitions are deemed sufficient, the clerk shall certify them to the county board of election commissioners, Ellis said.

The county board of election commissioners shall issue a proclamation calling for a special election on the question and fix a date for holding not more than 90 days from the date of the certification of the petitions by the clerk, Ellis said.

At the election the question shall be submitted as voting for or against the removal of the director, Ellis said.

If a majority of qualified electors voting on the question vote to remove the director a vacancy shall exist in the board, Ellis said. If the electors vote against the removal, the director shall continue to serve during the term they were elected for.

No recall petition shall be filed against any director until they have held their position for six months. Allen was sworn in in January of 2021, so this does not apply to him.

Rissler was recently re-sworn in January of this year, so the petition to recall Rissler cannot be filed until July, Ellis said. Since Rissler ran unopposed in the 2022 election, the 35 percent needed to recall Rissler will have to come from the last election where her position was contested, which was in 2018, Ellis said.

For Allen, a total of 1,875 votes (35 percent of 5,359 votes cast citywide for the at-large position in the November 2020 election) are needed, according to official results from the 2020 General Election provided by the Benton County Election Commission.

For Rissler, a total of 319 votes are required out of the 912 cast in Ward 4 in November of 2018.