Herald-Leader obituaries for March 22, 2023

Anna Mae Clark

Anna Mae Clark, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 13, 2023, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Oct. 8, 1934, in Siloam Springs to William Hess and Stella Hess.

She married James E. Clark on July 17, 1949, in Siloam Springs.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Siloam Springs. She loved doing several different crafts, cooking and baking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five siblings, Florence Neal, Jennie Hamby, Donald Hess, Grace Forkner, and Frank Hess, and one grandchild, Jason Allred.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy Jenison of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Deborah Harrington of Mena, Arkansas; two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Jeraldine Bryant of Fort Worth, Texas, and Charlene Christy of Joplin, Mo.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at First Christian Church in Siloam Springs. Burial followed at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Clifford Ray Dozier

Clifford 'Cliff' Ray Dozier, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 16, 2023.

He was born Dec. 7, 1947, in Twin Oaks, Okla., to Sim and Marcella (Marks) Dozier.

He retired in 2015 from Simmons Industries, a truck driver with the Transportation Department for 40 years.

Through life and retirement, he enjoyed working in his garden and eating the vegetables it produced, working in his woodshop or playing video games. He also loved to sing and play the guitar.

He was a Christian who loved to share God with others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susie Dozier, brothers Arthur Dozier, Ricky Dozier, Doyle Dozier, Samuel Dozier, brother in law Calvin Halstead, and sister in law Gertrude Dozier.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Bush) Dozier, of the home, daughter Sherry Sisemore and husband Kimmy, son Clifford 'JR' Dozier and wife Jamee, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, sisters, Ruthie Halstead and Patty Thorne, and brothers Jerry Dozier and Raymond Dozier.

A graveside service was held Monday, March 20, 2023, at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Okla.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

Margaret Ann Tusinger

Margaret Ann Tusinger, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 16, 2023, in Siloam Springs.

She was born July 13, 1934, in Shreveport, La., to Charlie Petty and Hazel Puckett Petty.

She married Robert L. Tusinger on Dec. 31, 1950, in Riverside, Calif. She was a hairdresser by trade, and enjoyed decorating cakes and different crafts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two children, Glen Tusinger and Allen Tusinger, two brothers, Tommy Petty and Charles K. Petty, and one sister, Teresa Hart.

She is survived by her children, Gary Tusinger of Penrose, Colo., and Becky Lemaster and husband John of Siloam Springs; and two grandsons.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

