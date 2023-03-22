Junior high boys earn second straight win

The Siloam Springs junior high boys track team won their second straight meet to start the 2023 outdoor season on Tuesday, March 14, with a first place finish in the Elkins Elks Junior High Invitational.

The Panthers finished with 153.5 points to win the meet, followed by Shiloh Christian 117, Gravette 106.5, Pea Ridge 84.5, Elkins 79, Prairie Grove 25, West Fork 21, Huntsville 19, St. Vincent De Paul 19, Lifeway Christian 17, Lincoln 11, Greenland 4.5, The New School 4 and Founders Classical Academy 1.

Jack O'Brien placed first in the high jump at 5 feet, 9 inches, while Cole Pittman finished 10th at 4-10.

O'Brien also took first in the triple jump at 37-10 with Corbin Allen in third at 34-1 and Fredy Renderos 14th at 28-3.

Allen finished first in the pole vault at 11-0, while Boone Eldridge took third at 9-0.

Mason Short took first place in the shot put at 41-6, while Francisco Suarez was second at 38-10 and Tolley Blanchard 26th at 27-7.5.

Suarez placed first in the discus at 139-4, while Mason Short was second at 133-6 and Blanchard at 104-3,

Chance Cunningham took second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 58.08, while Gaige Thompson was fourth at 5:15.36.

O'Brien took second in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.30.

O'Brien also took second in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.01, while Mason Short placed third at 47.69,

Corbett Stephenson took fifth in the 400-meter dash at 59.31, while Daniel Alfaro was seventh at 59.68.

Eldridge finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:27.09, with Cooper Bunker was eighth at 2:36.02.

O'Brien placed fifth in the long jump at 17-10 with Ian Muangchanh was 25th at 13-10.

Allen placed 10th in the 100-meter dash at 12.28, with Muangchanh 15th at 12.65 and Coleman Wilcox 30th at 13.71.

Cole Pittman finished 11th in the 200-meter dash at 27.31, while Wilcox placed 21st at 28.39 and Muangchanh 27th at 29.67.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Alfaro, Cunningham, O'Brien and Stephenson took first place at 4:00.87.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Sebastian Romero, Stephenson and Thompson placed first at 9:31.23.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Alfaro, Allen, Muangchanh and Renderos took seventh at 50.64.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fifth at the meet.

Gravette took first place with 117 points, followed by St. Vincent De Paul 115, Shiloh Christian 91.5, Pea Ridge 85.5, Siloam Springs 64, Prairie Grove 61.5, Elkins 48, Founders Classical Academy 28, West Fork 18.5, Greenland 12, Lincoln 6, Huntsville 5 and the New School 2.

Amelie Seauve placed first in the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, while Sawyer Smith took third at 6-6.

Madelyn Mehlburger finished first in the shot put at 35-10 with Lola Kirby in third at 29-11 and Brayleigh Scarberough 21st at 23-2.

Mehlburger also took first place in the discus at 95-5 with Kirby fourth at 72-9 and Brayleigh Scarberough 23rd at 48-2.

Fe Moreno took seventh in the triple jump at 27-5 with Brayleigh Scarberough 11th at 24-6 and Jane Anglin 12th at 24-1.

Hannah Luttrell was 13th in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.57, while Moreno took 19th at 23.06.

Sara Bishop finished 14th in the 800-meter run at 3:11.87 with Seauve 22nd at 3:32.22.

Presley LaBeff finished 15th in the 1,600-meter run at 7:16.29 with Anglin 17th at 7:22.27.

Luttrell placed 16th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:10.17 with Tyra Mason was 21st at 1:16.51.

Mia Ahrens finished 16th in the long jump at 10-11, while Anglin was 17th at 10-2 and Moreno 23rd at 8-8.

Ahrens finished 20th in the 100-meter dash at 14.75, while Phoenyx Fuson placed 28th at 16.14 and Kelly Batres 34th at 19.94.

Jasmine Perez took 20th in the 400-meter dash at 1:31.14, while Yasmin Batres was 21st at 1:32.84.

Hadasha Jacklik placed 27th in the 200-meter dash at 37.19, while Mason ran a 41.23.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ahrens, Ava Scarberough, Smith and Fuson finished third at 2:03.54.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Ava Scarberough, Smith, Seauve and Venessa Rios placed fourth at 5:14.62.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Anglin, Bishop, LaBeff and Rios took fifth at 12:41.70.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ahrens, Ava Scarberough, Seauve and Smith took 10th at 1:03.36.