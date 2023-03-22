Sign in
Lady Bombers pile up runs in doubleheader sweep

by Staff Reports | March 22, 2023 at 7:35 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs leadoff batter Hannah Mather slides into second base with a double as Mountain Home's Mallorie Drewry awaits the throw during Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on March 14.

Mountain Home scored in bunches on Tuesday, March 14, in its doubleheader softball sweep of Siloam Springs.

The Lady Bombers scored 10 runs in the top of the second inning to open up an 11-0 lead and eventually win 16-0 in three innings in Game 1.

Mountain Home then scored in every inning, including a 12-spot in the fifth inning to win 26-0 in Game 2.

The Lady Bombers improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in 5A-West Conference play with the sweep, while Siloam Springs fell to 0-9 overall and 0-2 in league play.

Emma Crabb won both games in the circle and had 14 strikeouts for the Lady Bombers (5-0, 2-0). She also had six hits and five RBIs in the sweep.

Olivia Crabb was 3 for 3 with three RBIs in game one, which ended in three innings.

Mallorie Drewry was 4 for 5 with six RBIs in game two.

Hannah Mather had two base hits for Siloam Springs in Game 1, including a double, while Kayleigh Castaneda had a hit.

Castaneda had two hits for Siloam Springs in Game 2, while Kaidence Prendergast had a hit.

The Lady Panthers, who are off for spring break this week, are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, March 28, for a 5A-West Conference doubleheader against Alma, followed by road games at Huntsville (March 30) and Fort Smith Northside (March 31).

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs shortstop Morgan Williamson tags out Mountain Home runner Olivia Crabb during the first game of a doubleheader on March 14 at La-Z-Boy Sports Park.
  

