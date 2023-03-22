LETTER: Unite Siloam and the way things seem

Unite Siloam and the way things seem

I started reading Unite Siloam's page on Facebook. I've asked who is hiding behind that title, but I've not received a response.

They seem to be focused on the money that will be spent on fulfilling Phillip Patterson's contract. But it feels like the person(s) behind Unite might be more upset because they were getting used to the favoritism that Patterson bestowed on Main Street and now that he is no longer an employee of Siloam Springs that will be gone.

It seems to me that this group is convinced that they are the only authority on truth, and that anyone who opposes is lying. That things will only get better if they're in charge.

It also seems to me that the non-profit, Main Street, and or its members, might be behind this recall, have led the public to think it could not survive without the tax payers money, $35,000.00, but that's far from reality. They are a 501c and their tax returns are available online. Their gross income in 2020 was over $150,000.00. Why do they need my tax money? Why do they need $35,000.00 from the city?

Some people who are talking about board members being rude are at the same time sitting in board meetings clapping, laughing, and booing at the board members while, Reid Carroll, acting mayor, did nothing to stop their rudeness. Marla Sappington finally stopped them and their rude and disrespectful behavior. Is this what people in Siloam Springs have in our future?

Jan McGuirk

Siloam Springs