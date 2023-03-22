Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

On Tap

by Staff Reports | March 22, 2023 at 7:20 a.m.

ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at James Butts Baseball Complex

Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Heber Springs^1 p.m.

Ray Pec, Mo. at Gentry^1 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Westville, Okla.^3:30 p.m.

Brookland vs. Star City^6 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at James Butts Baseball Complex

Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic

Siloam Springs vs. Harrisburg/Westville^10 a.m/5:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at James Butts Baseball Complex

Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

at Glenn W. Black Stadium

Siloam Springs Panther 7th Relays^3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

at Glenn W. Black Stadium

Siloam Springs Panther 8th, 9th Relays^3:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Las Vegas up next for evolving Hogs
by Bob Holt
Silver Alert issued for Camden woman
by Bradly Gill
El Dorado man charged with rape, kidnapping of Camden woman
by Staff Reports
Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses
by The Associated Press
All four suspects in fatal shooting arrested
by Staff Report
ADVERTISEMENT