ON TAP
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
at James Butts Baseball Complex
Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic
Siloam Springs vs. Heber Springs^1 p.m.
Ray Pec, Mo. at Gentry^1 p.m.
Harrisburg vs. Westville, Okla.^3:30 p.m.
Brookland vs. Star City^6 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
at James Butts Baseball Complex
Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic
Siloam Springs vs. Harrisburg/Westville^10 a.m/5:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
at James Butts Baseball Complex
Siloam Springs Spring Break Classic
Siloam Springs vs. TBA^TBA
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
at Glenn W. Black Stadium
Siloam Springs Panther 7th Relays^3:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs (DH)^4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Greenwood at Siloam Springs^5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Greenwood at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
at Glenn W. Black Stadium
Siloam Springs Panther 8th, 9th Relays^3:30 p.m.
