Panthers tie Greenbrier, defeat Alma for first win

Siloam Springs' boys soccer team didn't leave Greenbrier with a victory on Thursday, March 16, but the Panthers did get another point in the standings after battling Greenbrier to a 1-1 tie.

Uriel Padilla hit a "banger" from 35 yards out with around 12 minutes left in the game as the Panthers avoided a loss.

"I thought we controlled the game, possession and pace," said Siloam Springs boys coach Craig Moses. "Down 1-0 at half. I was so proud of our guys fighting second half. We created opportunities second half, just could not find the net. Uriel Padilla hit a banger from 35 out to knot it at 1-1."

Greenbrier took a 1-0 lead int he first half when a blue Panther got a 1-on-1 situation with SSHS freshman goalkeeper Layne Mason and slipped it by for a goal, Moses said.

After an 0-7 start to the season, Siloam Springs (1-7-1, 1-1-1 5A-West) got a win and a tie last week and is still in the thick of the conference race.

"Coming back from spring break we have 11 games left in the regular season," Moses said. "Hopefully we get some injuries taken care of, come back rested and ready to go. We just have to find ways to win. Right now we are one point out, so we have to get results. We still have a long season. But the last two games we have see much improvement with team play. I'm excited about the rest of the season and to see this group grow as a team

Siloam Springs 1, Alma 0

The Panthers picked up their first win of the season Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference matchup against the Airedales at Panther Stadium.

Carlos Sandoval scored the Panthers' lone goal in the first half, while Siloam Springs (1-7, 1-1) recorded its first clean sheet of the season.

"We created lots of chances," said first-year Siloam Springs coach Craig Moses. "Defense played well and Layne Mason kept a clean sheet. Lee Hernandez, Jose Perez, Anthony Sandavol and Yair led the defense. Lots of players played very well to preserve the victory."

The Panthers had started the season with seven straight losses and Moses said it was good to finally get a win.

"Yes, the win was huge," Moses said. "Kids were very happy with the win. Hopefully that was the spark we needed."

Alma dropped to 1-5, 0-2 with the loss.

Up next

Off for spring break this week, Siloam Springs returns to 5A-West Conference on Tuesday, March 28 with a home match against Greenwood, followed by a road trip to defending 5A champion Russellville on Friday, March 31.