Water treatment plant wins award

The City of Siloam Springs Water Treatment Plant was recognized at the 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards presented by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Arkansas in Little Rock on March 9.

The Engineering Excellence Awards recognize Arkansas engineering projects that demonstrate a high degree of achievement, value, and ingenuity, according to ACEC Arkansas officials.

Judged by a panel of industry professionals from around the state, projects were evaluated based on uniqueness, future value to the engineering profession, sustainable considerations, and successful fulfillment of the client's needs.

The water plant received an Honor Award in the Water and Wastewater Category. The engineering firm for the water plant project, Burns & McDonnell, were the recipients of the award.

"The Burns & McDonnell Team is excited to have been recognized by ACEC Arkansas," said Jake White, Burns & McDonnell, Client Coordinator. "The Siloam Springs Water Treatment Facility is a great example of collaboration, creativity, and a tremendous working relationship with our client. The successful delivery of the first water treatment design-build project in Arkansas doesn't happen by accident – on the contrary, a purpose driven approach guaranteed success for the City of Siloam Springs."

Siloam Springs Public Works Director Steve Gorszczyk also attended the award ceremony.

"The project went very well," Gorszczyk said. "A couple memorable items were the kick-off meeting that was held the day before the country shut down due to Covid in 2020 and the beginning of the supply chain issues. Despite this, the contractor was able to procure materials early and the construction proceeded smoothly."

In May of 2018, residents voted for the $31 million upgrade project. The vital upgrade replaced aging and obsolete equipment, added a new raw water line from the Illinois River to the plant, and incorporated new technology; therefore, increasing efficiency at the plant. In August of 2022, City officials and executives from Burns & McDonnell gathered to celebrate the completion of the upgrade with a ribbon cutting.