Aric Bergthold hopes to fill School Board seat for Zone 3

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs School Board Zone 3 candidate Aric Bergthold recently visited with the Herald-Leader on why he is running for school board. This year's school board election is May 9. The deadline to register is April 10, and early voting begins May 2.

First, could you describe your personal life?

I am a believer in Jesus Christ and I hope to live a life that reflects that. I am a Siloam native, born and raised here by incredible parents. I graduated from Siloam Springs School District, and I am a JBU alumnus. My wife, Kristin, and I are blessed with four kids; Hannah, Gideon, Gracie, and Haven who are all enrolled here at SSSD. I have worked in sales and business development in the metal building industry for 15 years. I am an active member of Sager Creek Community Church where I serve on security and teach a Financial Peace University class. I love being outdoors where I can hunt, fish, and hike in the beautiful Ozarks. I love Arkansas and American history, and I am currently working on a 1979 Chevy truck project with my son for his first vehicle.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

My primary reason for running is my kids who are spread across four schools in Siloam: Southside, Intermediate, Middle, and High School. I'd like our schools to reflect the values of our community. I strongly believe that SSSD can be the best district in Arkansas that will attract and retain families and top-talent educators. This is my home, and I feel strong civic pride and duty to our community.

What can the Siloam Springs School Board do to better meet the needs of the community?

I believe that partnering with parents and working alongside them will lead to success for our kids. I believe in open, vulnerable communication which drives trust. More dialogue always yields a better experience for everyone.

If elected, what are you hoping to tackle first? Are there any issues that you feel the school board needs to address?

I would like to hear from parents and educators. I feel these groups have their "finger on the pulse" of our school organization. I don't want to assume that I have all the answers. There are many complex issues being discussed right now that require careful listening and consideration.

What is your biggest goal in regard to serving on the school board?

To provide servant leadership that drives trust, accountability, and excellence.

Why do you think you are more fit for this position than your opponent?

I believe my opponent is a good man who is well-liked and has a great reputation. As a parent of four kids in the district and as a taxpayer, I want someone on the board who sees firsthand the product of our organization; our kids' education. I want a person who will listen and ask questions, when appropriate, to ensure that we are acting in accordance with the values of the community. I want someone who is driven to lead with bravery, embrace healthy conflict, and make the right decisions with integrity. I am praying that Christ will continue building these qualities in me to use in this position.

What do you think have been the best decisions from the school board over the last five years? What have been the worst?

No comment.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

No comment.