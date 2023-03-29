Baseball with mixed results so far in 2023

The Siloam Springs baseball team has had its ups and owns to start the 2023 season.

The Panthers were 2-5-1 overall and 0-2 in 5A-West Conference play heading into Tuesday, March 28, against Alma. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers opened the season with a 19-8 win against Gentry in a benefit game and then defeated Stilwell, Okla., 15-11 in the season-opener on Feb. 27.

Siloam Springs then played Prairie Grove and Pea Ridge twice, losing both games to Prairie Grove and splitting a pair of one-run games with Pea Ridge, including a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks on March 7.

Siloam Springs was swept by Mountain Home on March 14, losing 12-1 in Game 1 and 5-3 in Game 2.

Among the offensive leaders are Jackson Still (.316, four runs), Andrew Pilcher (.273, four RBIs), Landon Fain (.300, two RBIs, four runs), Nick Driscoll (.250, five runs) and Nolan Wills (.278, two RBIs, four runs).

On the mound, Andrew Pilcher leads the team with a 2.29 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 18.1 innings pitched. Spencer Stephenson has 16 strikeouts in 12 innings, while Andrew Elkins has 13 strikeouts in 7.1 innings.

Siloam Springs is back in action at Greenbrier on April 4.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs coach J Keith and players congratulate each other after escaping a jam against Pea Ridge on March 7.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Nick Driscoll leads off first base against Pea Ridge on March 7.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs shortstop Nolan Wills attempts to complete a double play against Mountain Home on March 14.

