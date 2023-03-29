Board posts city administrator position





The city board approved the posting of the city administrator's position during the city board meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

City directors voted unanimously to post the city administrator position. The position will be posted on regional municipal leagues for Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the National League of Cities, according to a staff report prepared by the screening committee on March 16.

Other sites the application will be posted on include the International City/County Management Association, Indeed, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, the description states.

The screening committee for the city administrator position met on March 16 to discuss the requirements for the city administrator position and posting the position, the description states.

Applicants for the position need to possess a master's degree or equivalent and eight years' experience and/or training or equivalent combination of the two, according to the description of the city administrator position.

In terms of salary, the city administrator position's salary will range from $112,500 to $168,750 depending on experience, the position description states.

Additionally applicants must agree to reside in Siloam Springs after hire, the description states. Applications are available at City Hall or can be accessed at www.siloamsprings.com, the description states.

Completed applications may be submitted via email to [email protected] or by mail to Human Resources, PO Box 80, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, the description states. Applicants needing further information may call 479-524-5136 or email the human resources department, the description states.

The city board also held an executive session to discuss temporary pay increases for Interim City Administrator Christina Petriches and City Clerk Renea Ellis. When the board returned from the executive session, they approved the salary increases.

Petriches' present salary is $116,958 and she will receive a $400 per week increase until 30 days after the new city administrator is hired. Ellis' salary is $65,811 and she will receive a $250 per week increase until 30 days after the new city administrator is hired.

City directors also approved and heard the following items.

Consent Agenda

Special meeting minutes for the March 13 special meeting.

Workshop minutes for the March 7 workshop.

Regular meeting minutes for the city board meeting on March 7.

Dedication of utility easements and right of way for 2795 and 2831 Waukesha Road.

Resolution 19-23 concerning setting a hearing date for the easement vacation at 3299 Highway 412 East.

Approvals

Tabling the 2022 destruction affidavit.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-03 regarding mobile food vending on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-05 concerning self storage facilities on its second reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-06 regarding rezoning the 21000 block of South Arkansas Highway 16 on its second reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-07 concerning the annexation of 18.47 acres for 2270 Dawn Hill Road.

Staff reports

Administrator's report



