Directors speak on Patterson termination, special meeting

City directors spoke to a packed City Hall about the termination of former City Administrator Phillip Patterson and the special meeting held March 13 at the end of the city board meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

Several directors commented on these issues as part of their director's report. The directors attempted to explain why they were legally unable to comment on what was discussed during the executive session held during the city board meeting on March 7, where Patterson was fired, as well as the need for the special meeting on March 13.

Hunt's report

Ward 1 Director Mindy Hunt began by saying she appreciated that citizens came to express their opinions during the meeting. Hunt also said only the directors know the truth of everything and that they are ready to move forward.

"I do agree with the sentiment that this has been stressful and that we need to continue moving forward," Hunt said. "But I can't say with 100 percent certainty that I know the truth of everything. I know it was stated in the executive session, but in my opinion, none of the things shared were fireable offenses."

Hunt also said the board owes the citizens and Patterson the truth. Hunt said she is not aware of any agenda by certain directors and if there is, the board and citizens need to know what it is.

Wiles' report

Ward 2 Director Ken Wiles echoed Hunt's sentiments about having the public attend the meeting and commenting. Wiles addressed comments that the board does not listen to the citizens, saying that it is entirely false.

"For every one that commented to me about the disapproval of what happened, I have been contacted with comments of approval for what has happened," Wiles said.

Wiles also called to stop personal attacks and referenced to what Tim Estes said during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying it drives a wedge between people. Wiles encouraged people to do their research and ask questions before passing judgement.

Blair's report

Ward 3 Director Betsy Blair began by saying her agenda is to work on drainage and streets as well as other things she campaigned on. Blair said if anyone is having drainage issues to email the board and let them know.

Blair also said there are two sides to every story.

"There are a lot of other citizens who feel very differently and have very different stories to tell and employees who have very different stories to tell," Blair said.

Blair spoke about Patterson's contract saying she had never seen one where if the person left through resignation, termination or death, they would receive six months salary and full benefits.

Blair called it a waste of money and also said that she voted for termination with cause and was happy to discuss what she was legally allowed to.

Rissler's report

Ward 4 Director Lesa Rissler began by discussing the first meeting of the screening committee. She said the committee reviewed the job posting announcement and publications utilized to advertise the position in as well as discussing the benefits and job description to get a comprehensive look at the position.

"It was a great meeting," Rissler said. "Each member identified specific areas that they would like to make sure we focus on these areas include citizens, employees and city board of directors."

Rissler addressed the rumors she is not eligible to serve as a city director because of her place of residence. Rissler said she contacted the county and verified that she lives within city limits and that she is eligible to run.

According to the Benton County Election Commission, Rissler's property straddles the city limits of Siloam Springs and her driveway, which the election commission uses to verify eligibility, is in the city limits.

Carroll's report

At-Large Director Reid Carroll began by thanking Interim City Administrator Christina Petriches for her service and that he still believes Patterson did a very fine job as city administrator. Carroll said while there was a legal right to let Patterson go, due process was not followed.

"There was no discipline involved with it," Carroll said. "No suspension. We didn't even say go home for the day. It was just we gave him a good report and then a couple of months later he's gone."

Carroll also called for the community to come together and be the wonderful, awesome community of Siloam Springs.

Smiley's report

At-Large Director Carol Smiley addressed the citizens who spoke and said she appreciated them speaking no matter what side they were on. Smiley spoke about the community survey, which showed an above average rating for Siloam Springs saying it was not just because of the board but also Patterson.

She also recognized Steve Gorszczyk, the public works director for the water treatment plant, which was recognized at the 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards.

"We are all up here wanting the best for our community," Smiley said. "We are going to continue to move forward and do the very best that we can."

Allen's report

At-Large Director David Allen said he has heard many people speaking on the library books, which were pulled from the shelves of the Siloam Springs Public Library and said no board member influenced or told Patterson to pull the books.

He said Patterson's actions were his alone and the solution he presented was to have the city board choose all future library book purchases.

Allen said the board did not approve to continue Patterson's employment in December, but only voted to give him the same raise everybody else received. Allen said Patterson had a lifetime contract where he could be terminated, resign, retire or the contract ended in death.

"There was no five-year (contract). There was no 10-year (contract)," Allen said. "And the way I have heard many of these board members talk, I believe they did think he would be here for life or until he decided there was there was nothing that could go wrong."

Allen addressed his board amendments at the beginning of the year were just meant to take back board responsibilities that were approved by previous boards to go to Patterson.

Allen also said Rissler never applied for the city administrator position.

"That's an out and out falsehood," Allen said. "I don't know why anyone would ever think that or spread it around that she had some ulterior motive. That's nonsense."

Rissler did apply for the position under her former married name Lesa Brosch, according to a list of candidates for the position in 2014 provided by the human resources department for the city.

Allen also brought up when the Arkansas Municipal League (AML) voted to amend state law to disallow a city administrator to be fired within the first 60 days of new board members.

"Mr. Patterson was on the executive committee of Arkansas Municipal League," Allen said. "The executive committee decides pay raises, et cetera for AML officers. The AML is basically who helps write state law regarding municipalities. So tell me why in that same year there was a state law changed that I believe would have become unconstitutional, would have been declared unconstitutional if it was ever challenged."

Allen said there is a lot that the public is unaware of as well as other board members who do not ask questions, saying they do not research like he does. This comment drew laughter from the audience.

Blair then asked Mayor Judy Nation to stop or have the audience members removed. Nation thanked the audience for conducting themselves well and to please continue doing so.

Before executive session

Blair asked to comment before voting to go into executive session. Blair said she has gone through old agendas and meeting videos and said that power that was originally meant for the board were transferred to the city administrator.

"The one example I was given and I'm going to go back and research more that's been changed," Blair said. "But it used to be department heads were under the board and the city administrator that they answered to both. But then it was changed to where they only answered to the city administrator."

According to Ordinance 17-17, which codifies the personnel authority of the city administrator, the only change was to allow the city administrator to have full hiring authority for the fire chief only. At the time of this ordinance which passed on Sept. 19, 2017, the fire chief position was the only one that had to be confirmed by the board at the time. All other department head and supervisor positions authority were transferred to the city administrator before Patterson became city administrator.

Smiley then said she wanted to follow-up on what Matt Feyerabend said during the public comment portion of the meeting that Rissler lives outside of Siloam Springs. Smiley said she wanted to look into the matter further.

Lastly, Nation said she called the special meeting on March 13.

"The reason that I called the special call meeting is so we could move forward this was to select a screening committee only normally in a special call session," Nation said.

The mayor did not think that there would have been a lot of public comment and apologized to the public for it and said she would call meetings at times that people could attend.

The board then voted to go into executive session.