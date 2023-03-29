Gary Wheat hopes to fill School Board seat for Zone 3

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs School Board Zone 3 candidate Gary Wheat recently visited with the Herald-Leader on why he is running for school board. This year's school board election is May 9. The deadline to register is April 10, and early voting begins May 2.

First, could you describe your personal life?

My wife, Krystal, and I have been married 32 years and have lived in Siloam Springs for 22 years. I have been the Lead Pastor at The Assembly since 2001. Krystal is an educator and has worked at SSSD as a teacher and school counselor. She currently serves the district as the eSchool coordinator. Both of our children attended Siloam Springs from grades K-12. Ashlyn graduated in 2014, and Mitchell will graduate this May. We are very thankful for the education they both have received and the caring teachers and staff who poured into them at SSSD. Ashlyn is married to Cherokee Hill and is an athletic trainer for UAMS Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Clinic. Mitchell has been involved in band from 6th-12th grades, and he has been accepted to Victory College in Tulsa, Okla., to begin his journey in the Worship Arts program. Our family loves our vacations together and making memories. We also have four dogs -- three Labradors and one Yorkie.

Why did you decide to run for this position?

I have always valued the opportunities I have had to serve Siloam Springs over the years such as serving on the Chamber of Commerce board, President of Bright Futures, and Kiwanis Club. Several people encouraged me to run when it became known that Audra (Farrell) would not be running again for Zone 3. I made the decision because I want to continue serving our community and help our school district meet the needs of students and families.

What can the Siloam Springs School Board do to better meet the needs of the community?

Our community has grown and will continue to do so. If elected to serve in this position, it will be important to continue helping our schools educate all students to the best of our ability. This may require the expansion of our current school buildings, the construction of new school buildings, or the hiring of additional staff. As we educate our students with quality academic instruction, career readiness, and life application skills, our community is strengthened. Communication is also important. This is what is wonderful about our school board meetings. It is important for citizens of Siloam Springs to know that they are welcomed and encouraged to attend. There is a time in the meeting for citizens to share their comments and input. When the school administration, the school board and the citizens work together, our students become productive members in our community.

If elected, what are you hoping to tackle first? Are there any issues that you feel the school board needs to address?

Serving on the school board would be an honor. I do not have an agenda except to help make the best decisions for our students, faculty, staff, and administration. My main goal for running for this position is to serve and continue to help our schools be the best. My desire is to help fulfill the mission and vision of the Siloam Springs School District. The Board's primary responsibility is to develop (working collaboratively with the community) a vision and mission for the district. I also know that there are times when difficult decisions must be made. When this happens, they will be taken seriously with much thought and prayer.

What is your biggest goal in regard to serving on the school board?

My biggest goal is to be available and help our schools be their best. In my 22 years as a resident of Siloam Springs, there has been so much progress. People looking to move to Northwest Arkansas are drawn to Siloam Springs because of the quality of our schools. I believe this is something we can be proud of and continue to improve.

Why do you think you are more fit for this position than your opponent?

I earned my master's degree in organizational leadership and have had various opportunities to work with many different people. I understand how to use those experiences to find common ground and to move towards common goals. This is what is great about this election. There are two good candidates that have a heart for our community and schools. I would be grateful to be elected to serve, but I believe we both want to continue to see our schools thrive.

What do you think have been the best decisions from the school board over the last five years? What have been the worst?

Anytime the board can come together and make decisions that will help improve education, activities, and morale, I believe those are good decisions. For example, when funds are available, the board has approved yearly bonuses for faculty and staff. The approval for the new sports complex is another good decision for our students and community. Three of the past five years haven't been easy to be in any type of leadership position because of the difficulties brought on by the pandemic. There is a leadership quote from John Maxwell that says, "When you make a decision, you will make some happy and some not so happy." The members on the school board should do their best to make decisions that will benefit the students and the community.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Siloam Springs has a wonderful school with great students, faculty, and staff. It would be an honor to serve our school and community in this capacity. Changing lives through educational excellence is the mission of our school district. I will do my best to help accomplish this mission.