Lady Panthers off to strong start in girls soccer

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team is off to a strong start to the 2023 season.

The Lady Panthers were 5-2-1 overall and 3-0 in 5A-West Conference play heading into Tuesday (March 28) at home against Greenwood. Results of Tuesday's game were not available at presstime.

Heading into that matchup, Siloam Springs had outscored its opponents a combined 19-0 in three conference games.

Sisters Jetta Broquard and Mesa Broquard have provided a strong offensive punch with each netting 10 goals.

Jetta Broquard, a junior, has three hat tricks against Jonesboro, Mountain Home and Alma. She also had a three-goal night in a benefit game against Springdale Har-Ber.

Mesa Broquard, a freshman, had her first hat trick against Greenbrier on March 16 before spring break. She had two-goal nights against Rogers and Alma.

The Broquard sisters also lead in assists with Jetta Broquard a team-high five and Mesa Broquard three.

Freshman Vanessa Frias has added three goals and two assists, Abby Ballesteros two goals one assist, Ariella Vogus two goals and three assists, Ellen Slater and Isabella Anglin-Rovira each with one goal, while Slater had two assists.

Cenzi Johnson has two assists, while Clara Church, Ahnaka Buxton and Hannah Palmer each have one assist

The Lady Panthers' only two losses on the season were to 6A-West schools Rogers (3-2 on March 7) and Bentonville (4-0).

Siloam Springs is back in action Friday at Russellville.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Rin Bos battles a Mountain Home player for possession of the ball during a match on March 10.



Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs head coach Abby Jones and assistant coach donned black pants and neon green shorts for the Lady Panthers' game against Alma on March 14.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jetta Broquard defends an Alma player during a game on March 14.

