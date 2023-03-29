ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

at Glenn W. Black Stadium

SSHS Panther Relays^3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Gravette at Siloam Springs^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Huntsville^5 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

at Plaza Tennis Center, Kansas City, Mo.

John Brown vs. Grand View (Iowa)^Noon

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

JBU at Friends (Kan.) Spring Open^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Russellville^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Russellville^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at FS Northside^5 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

JBU at Friends (Kan.) Spring Open^TBA

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 7that Greenwood^3:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier (DH)^4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^5:15 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH TRACK

Siloam Springs 8th, 9th at Pea Ridge^3:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.