OPINION: ‘Money, money, money’…Where is the state budget?

As has been the rule in this new administration down in Little Rock, the "devil may be in the details," but the details are still not yet ready to be released.

Once, well more than once, in the previous Republican-controlled state administration, the budget came "first," in each session, then the "quibbling" over social issues could begin.

But this administration, that of first-time master politician, strategist and mom of three, well, things run a little differently.

The social issues have all been meted out -- we hope, with some strangely worded bills on bathrooms, library books, adult entertainment shows and some other snarky legislation often aimed at transgender groups and a very thin minority of the state's citizenry.

So now, it is time for the math of adding up the state's expected tax dollars; where the funds might be needed and where, if anywhere, our new governor can cut some of her promised "tax reduction."

On the campaign trail, with a few solid promises of where the exact money was coming from but solidly buttressed by her absolute promise to lower the state's tax burden, it was promised.

I do not poke satirical ridicule as many do at Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign rhetoric. She really wants to reduce taxes. But, as one who has never dealt with the rather complex state tax system, she lacks experience in doing so.

Needless to say, some of the recent "brain drain" in the legislature -- mostly by folks burning out and ready for retirement, not from voter displeasure -- are the insiders on the tax give and take gone from the 135 elective membership of the legislature.

And that is not the governor's fault.

Many of these veteran tax gurus were tired after the last four years of the Beebe administration and the eight years of the Hutchinson regime.

The last two to sit in the governor's chair, a real Democrat and a fiscally conservative Republican, see the tax issues and tax cuts quite differently than our current socially conservative chief executive sees that same issue.

Former Governor Mike Beebe's theme was always "under promise and over deliver to the people," usually well within budget, and it was a wildly popular fiscal statute. He took more sales taxes off groceries than any governor to date.

Former Governor Asa Hutchinson, given his time in Congress, always preferred "budget first and then the rascals (yes, he was speaking of his own Republican Party members) can't waste money."

He also, after many in his own party went to jail for nefarious financial schemes related to health care policy, was afraid to leave the fiscal barn door open (financially) or else more GOP lawmakers (and a few Democrats, as well) might be residing at government facilities all over the federal penal system.

But our new governor has been, insiders said, relying little on few of those left in the legislature to help develop a new state budget.

I know she wants to lower the state income tax burden, even by one half of a percentage point, so she can crow about delivering her campaign promise to deliver less taxes to Arkansans.

What I do not know is how she is going to do it.

Knowing that it might be a tougher sell than her LEARNS program or passing a sweeping law enforcement bill to get tough on crime.

Crunching numbers will find such conservative social firebrands as state Rep. Mary Bentley, state Sens. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro and Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs and others far, far out of the loop of reality.

Yes, her social conservative pals, who withstood the criticism of many (here at home and abroad) during the session so far, won't be out front on budget matters. These folks take their orders from groups such as the Family Council, who says little if nothing on the state's budget -- with the exception not to finance medical and social programs they abhor.

Those who fought so hard "for the safety of the children" will be far back in the backbench of the various chambers, silently watching for a dog whistle to come out of the governor's office on how to act and react to budget matters.

And just remember this: The cost of the LEARNS Act, already passed and beginning the "rule making" phase, has not yet been determined.

Let's hope Arkansas isn't trying to dine on a steak dinner on the ham sandwich budget.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.