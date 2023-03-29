Panthers coming around after slow start

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team hopes to continue its recent good work.

After an 0-7 start to the season, with several losses coming to 6A schools like Springdale, Fayetteville and Bentonville, the Panthers defeated Alma 1-0 on Tuesday, March 14, and then salvaged a tie at Greenbrier 1-1 on March 16 before taking off for spring break.

Heading into Tuesday's game against Greenwood, the Panthers were 1-7-1 overall and 1-1-1 in 5A-West Conference play. Results of Tuesday's game were not available at presstime.

Goals have been hard to come by in the early going for Siloam Springs, with just six goals scored.

Ronald Mancia and Carlos Sandoval each lead the team with two goals apiece, while Uriel Padilla and Dylan Garcia each have goals.

Sandoval and Mancia and Erick Batres each have assists.

The Panthers are back in action Friday at defending 5A champion Russellville.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Chris Cruz battles Alma players for possession of the ball during a game March 14.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Erick Batres watches his pass against Mountain Home on March 10.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ronald Mancia launches a corner kick against Mountain Home on March 10.

