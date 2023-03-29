Siloam Springs library to get software upgrade

The Siloam Springs Public Library is getting a software upgrade.

Introducing Apollo, the software program that will create a better workflow for staff, upgrade texting services, is less expensive and, most of all, it will create a better experience for library patrons, Library Manager Stephanie Freedle said.

Here are a few updates Apollo will be bringing to the library:

Better browsing while on a smartphone.

Easier access to Libby, the library reading app.

Better ability for library staff to showcase recommendations, new books and more.

Two-way texting between patrons and library staff will be available with the new software. With Apollo, patrons will reply to text messages asking them to renew their book. The patron will request a new due date, staff will renew and text back the patron.

Apollo is bringing the Reserve Express to the library. Patrons can place a hold on their favorite authors, so that when a new book is published by those authors, the patron is automatically in the queue for the new book.

"I am really excited for this switchover," Freedle said. "Not only will we save money, it's going to help improve both staff and patron experiences with the library."

To prepare for the software change, the library will be closed for a week as the software is updated and as staff migrate data and receive training on Apollo. The library will be closed April 1 through 9, which includes Easter weekend. The library will be open to the public on April 10 as normal.

"Even though the library will be closed, patrons can still check out items through Libby," said Ivy Dodson, Library Cataloger and Marketer, "explore our digital resources and start to plan their next read."

To learn more about the Siloam Springs Public Library, visit siloamsprings.com/155/Library.