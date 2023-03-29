Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Siloam Springs sales tax up

by Marc Hayot | March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 1.82 percent, or $18,664 in February of 2023 compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,041,329 last month, compared to $1,022,665 in February of 2022 , according to the March issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in December.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 5.42 percent, or $23,414 last month, from $431,337 in February of 2022 to $454,751 in February of 2023.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville up 22.16 percent or $901,060.

Fayetteville up 7.26 percent or $392,430.

Gentry up 2.42 percent or $3,661.

Lincoln up 15.23 percent or $13,933.

Springdale up 8.80 percent or $332,807.

The following cities saw a decrease in sales tax last month:

Eureka Springs down 1.76 percent or $-4,749.

Rogers down 0.44 percent or $-23,336

Print Headline: Siloam Springs sales tax up

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT