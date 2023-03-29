Siloam Springs sales tax up

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 1.82 percent, or $18,664 in February of 2023 compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,041,329 last month, compared to $1,022,665 in February of 2022 , according to the March issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in December.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 5.42 percent, or $23,414 last month, from $431,337 in February of 2022 to $454,751 in February of 2023.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

Bentonville up 22.16 percent or $901,060.

Fayetteville up 7.26 percent or $392,430.

Gentry up 2.42 percent or $3,661.

Lincoln up 15.23 percent or $13,933.

Springdale up 8.80 percent or $332,807.

The following cities saw a decrease in sales tax last month:

Eureka Springs down 1.76 percent or $-4,749.

Rogers down 0.44 percent or $-23,336