SSHS softball fighting through adversity early

It's been a tough start to the season for the Siloam Springs softball team.

The Lady Panthers lost their first nine games of the season before spring break, including a pair of 5A-West Conference games to Mountain Home on March 14.

The Lady Panthers, who were already battling low numbers, lost a pair of players to transfers right before the season started, which made it that much more difficult.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to return to conference action against Alma on Tuesday, March 28. Results were not available at presstime.

Aspeyn Downing leads the team with a .375 batting average and two RBIs and six hits, including two doubles, while Hannah Mather has four hits and a double.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play at Huntsville on Thursday and at Fort Smith Northside on Friday before playing at Greenbrier on Tuesday, April 4.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Kayleigh Castaneda prepares to field a base hit in the outfield against Mountain Home on March 14.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Kaidence Prendergast looks for instructions during an at bat against Mountain Home on March 14.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs softball team huddles between innings against Mountain Home on March 14.

