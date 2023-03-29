Track and field to host Panther Relays

The Siloam Springs track and field program will host its annual Panther Relays varsity meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

For Siloam Springs' varsity team, it will be only the third outdoor competition of the season and the team's first since March 6 when the Panthers and Lady Panthers competed at the Springdale Schools Invitational.

The scheduled meet at Elkins on March 16 was canceled because of inclement weather.

Field events at the Panther Relays begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by running events starting around 4 p.m.

"We are looking forward to running again," said SSHS head coach Chuck Jones. "Our meet at Elkins the Thursday before break was canceled due to weather. We have had some really good practices. I am excited to see what the kids will do. It is always good to compete at your home track."

The Panthers competed in the Arkansas High School Indoor Championship in Fayetteville on Feb. 18 and moved right into outdoor season.

The high school boys placed eighth and the girls 14th at the Van Buren Running Festival on March 3.

The Siloam Springs boys then placed ninth and the girls eighth at the Springdale Schools Invitational on March 6.

Jones mentioned several different boys athletes to watch for in Thursday's meet, including sprinter Jonathon Graves in the 100- and 200-meter dash, jumper Silas Tugwell in the triple jump and 300-meter hurdles and the Panthers' 4x800-relay team of Wilson Cunningham, Levi Fox, Connor Mitchell and Anthony Cruz.

On the girls side, Esther Norwood will compete in several events, including the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump.

Jeri Roy will compete in the long jump and triple jump, while Reece Sutulovich competes in the shot and disc.

Following Thursday's home meet, the Panthers and Lady Panthers will return to action April 6 at the Whitey Smith Carnival Relays in Rogers, while the junior varsity will compete at Pea Ridge.

Other meets include: JV at Gravette on April 13, varsity at Van Buren Pointer Relays on April 14, 5A-West Conference Meet at Van Buren on April 27, Class 5A Meet at Lake Hamilton on May 4, Meet of Champions on May 10 and state decathlon/heptathlon at Fayetteville on May 17-18.

Official results can be found online at ar.milesplit.com.

Junior high

The Siloam Springs junior high boys took first place at meets at Farmington on March 7 and Elkins March 14.

The junior high Panthers and Lady Panthers were back in action Tuesday, March 28, at their home Panther Relays. Results were not available at presstime, nor were the results of the seventh-grade Panther Relays on March 27.

The seventh-graders are back in action April 3 at Greenwood and April 11 at Van Buren.

The eighth- and ninth-grade teams are back in action April 4 at Pea Ridge, April 11 at Gravette and April 18 for the 5A-West Junior High meet.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood runs in an event during the 5A-West Conference Meet last spring. Norwood will be participating in several events this Thursday at the Panther Relays held at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy runs in the 100 meters during the 5A-West Conference Meet last spring. Roy and the Lady Panthers host the Panther Relays on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jonathon Graves participates in the long jump at the 5A-West Conference meet in April 2022. Graves and the Panthers host the Panther Relays on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Michael Rauch lands in the sand pit during the long jump at the 5A-West Conference meet last spring. Rauch and the Siloam Springs track team host the Panther Relays on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs a leg in the mile relay for the Siloam Springs track team at the 5A-West Meet last spring. The Panthers track and field program hosts the annual Panther Relays on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

