Ability Tree MVP League

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the John Brown University women's basketball team pose with participants of Ability Tree's MVP Basketball League after the fourth and final session on April 26 at Ability Tree in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the John Brown University women's basketball team pose with participants of Ability Tree's MVP Basketball League after the fourth and final session on April 26 at Ability Tree in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Members of the John Brown University women's basketball team pose with participants of Ability Tree's MVP Basketball League after the fourth and final session on April 26 at Ability Tree in Siloam Springs.

By Graham Thomas

[email protected]