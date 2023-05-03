Arrests and citations

April 24

Joseph Albert Dye, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Junjun Majmeto, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Kara Beth Dorsey, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Robin Savage Labree, 64, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jill Marie Mcabee, 58, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test; careless/prohibitive driving.

Jacob Christopher Corbin, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Justin Cain Tolar, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 25

Karlee Michelle Reed, 26, arrested in connection with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Jean Foreman, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jaime Medina Hernandez, 59, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

Isai Nathanael Beltran, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 26

Dawn Lyn Higgs, 40, arrested in connection with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; terroristic threatening.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timber Lane Harrington, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Chad Daniel Owen, 39, arrested in connection with driving while suspended for DWI.

John Vincent Lee Bartlett, 27, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

Anthony Francis Brown, 48, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Elisa Elaine Elmore, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Tawana Seree Bradford, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Trevor John Mattox, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 23, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

April 28

Jason Edward Shelby, 48, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

April 29

Charles Marion Riggins, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Anderson Butej Johnson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Ricky Lee Hernandez, 30, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

April 30

Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with battery in the third degree.

Roxana Madrid-Bustamante, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.