Baseball loses 4-1 at Fayetteville

by Staff Reports | May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs baseball team lost to Fayetteville 4-1 on Friday in a nonconference game in Fayetteville.

Kasen Phillips had a solo home run and six Fayetteville pitchers combined for a two-hitter as the Bulldogs earned a nonconference win over Siloam Springs at Bulldog Field.

Siloam Springs took a 1-0 lead in the first when Landen Fain was hit by a pitch and scored on Nick Driscoll's single. Fayetteville answered when Zach Adams' single drove in K O'Neal, who had doubled, then courtesy runner D Abide came home on a balk to give the Bulldogs the lead.

Phillips made it 3-1 in the second when he led off with his home run, then Nelson Aggus was hit by a pitch and scored Fayetteville's last run on an error.

Cade Costello had three hits to lead Fayetteville.

Blake Beckett added a base hit for Siloam Springs.

Bode Butler struck out two and allowed two earned runs, while Jack O'Brien threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts.

Ryder Winfry threw a third of an inning, while Jacob Davis also threw a scoreless inning.

Siloam Springs (3-18-1) was schedueld to wrap up its 5A-West Conference slate on Tuesday at home against Harrison. The Panthers wrap up the season Friday at Rogers Heritage.

