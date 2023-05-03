City holds drainage workshop

The city of Siloam Springs held a drainage workshop with the city board on Tuesday, April 18, before the city board meeting.

City Engineer Kevin Moore, Community Development Director Don Clark and Director of Public Works Steve Gorszczyk addressed the directors on drainage and flooding issues in Siloam Springs.

Moore began by saying he was not a teacher and if he went over something that the directors had questions about they should stop and ask him.

"I want everybody to walk away with kind of the same knowledge base this evening," Moore said.

Drainage design

Moore spoke about precipitation at first. One of the things the city looks at is drainage design with the city's storm sewer and things like that for incoming projects, Moore said. There are also some proposed updates for the drainage manual moving forward, Moore said.

"There are three main things we really look at," Moore said. "So we look at how much rain falls. We look at the intensity it falls, and then we look at how much is running off the surface versus how much is soaking in, and that's dependent on the slope as well as the actual makeup of the soil."

In 2019, Fayetteville received 65 inches of rain, Moore said. Two rain gauges reporting from the wastewater treatment plant showed Siloam Springs had approximately 84 inches that same year, Moore said.

The National Weather Service put together a lot of rainfall data with some different intensities and timelines, Moore said.

"So typically for intensity, we're looking at 15 minutes and 60 minutes and then for our design for detention basins and things like that," Moore said. "When volume becomes an issue, we're looking at the 24-hour storm. So flash flooding is typically six hours or less and then aerial flooding is more than six hours. So those are kind of the intensity differences we're looking at."

The last thing the city considers for drainage design is the soil that the area has as well as the slope on the soils, Moore said.

"So we primarily have clay soils, which makes a difference for erosion, but also the amount of water that runs off, especially when clay soils are wet," Moore said. "So in an extended period of rain, if we get, say, four inches of rain and it's dry, Sager Creek is not going to have the same amount of water in it as if we get four inches of rain after some smaller rain events that have kept everything saturated."

Moore said that this varies by site and that will change as the land is developed as well. The main goal of the city is to protect the public health, safety and welfare with these projects, Moore said.

"So our goal is not to increase the peak flow," Moore said. "So if you have a driveway with a 24 inch pipe underneath it and your neighbor develops, our goal and what we target is for all that water to still drain under that 24 inch pipe when they're done."

This is typically done by detention ponds.

Site development

There are two main options for dealing with water, detention or retention, Moore said. The city does not use retention ponds because of the soil, Moore said.

The flows of water that have to be dealt with are limited to the original peak from the pre-developed site, Moore said. The city does require that detention basins drain dry withing 72 hours of filling to prevent mosquitoes and pests and things like that, Moore said.

Moore then focused on the Mission Hills subdivision, saying that it is a good example because the subdivision has three points that the water drains to prior to when they develop the site.

"And so they took that 8.1 acres in the northwest corner and they actually drained most of that east towards the to primarily the northeast detention pond," Moore said. "So they are little more than doubled the actual area draining to that pond. But because they've also paved and things like that, it actually receives four times the amount of water."

The detention pond is oversize because of that so that the peak is still meeting the amount that was discharged, Moore said. For arterial streets, it is required to keep two full 12-foot lanes open, one in each direction, Moore said.

Not all areas need to be detained based on where it is compared to Sager Creek, Moore said.

"For example, as you get to the west side of town, really close to Sager Creek, some of those areas might not need to detain," Moore said.

Using John Brown University and a couple of subdivisions near the college as examples, Moore said the goal is to get the water out through Sager Creek before the rest of that basin contributes extra water, Moore said. Basically, the city is trying to keep it clear, Moore said.

If the city were to detain water on JBU's campus it would make things worse by overlapping when water is discharging from JBU into Sager Creek, Moore said.

"A lot of sites on that side of town are allowed ... to get their discharge out of the way before Sager Creek rises and causes additional flooding that way," Moore said.

Director's comments

Director Betsy Blair asked about what Moore meant when he said it allowed them to get their discharge out of the way. Moore said JBU and a couple subdivisions on that west side of town do not have detention ponds.

"It takes a few hours for the water kind of in the northwest corner to really make its way through to the state line," Moore said. "And so anything that's adding flows at that point is being added into the water at Sager Creek."

Moore said it takes three hours for water to get from the northeast corner of the city all the way down to the state line. If JBU has not gotten rid of all their water by the time that arrives then it is adding to the problem, Moore said.

Blair asked how JBU and those subdivision get their water out of the way.

Moore said the water from JBU and those subdivisions on the west side of town without detention ponds leaves Arkansas basically before the water from Bill Young Road and some of the other areas gets to that point.

Community Development Director Don Clark added that there are some things he thinks the city can do to address some of the issues it has seen. One thing the city is doing is separating storm water from wastewater, Clark said.

"We're doing that at this point," Clark said. "I think it's important to understand at this juncture, before Kevin goes into what's already in our drainage criteria manual that we think can address some of these issues."

Director Lesa Rissler asked if there is any documentation on annual inspections of detention ponds. Moore said he doesn't believe the city has that available at this time but it is something they could look at adding.

The city has a requirement that if a downstream property from a development is not suited to handle water coming from the development the developer can either choose to improve that property or over detain the water in order to make that work, Clark said.

"So if you have a 24 inch-pipe under your driveway again and somebody develops upstream of you, they could choose to over detain so that if things still go through that line," Clark said. "Or they could choose to come through and with your agreement, they could up-size, your culvert under your driveway so that it would then work."

Following more discussion, the workshop ended and the city board meeting began.