City hosts annual tree giveaway at library

The city of Siloam Springs will host its annual tree giveaway from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, in the parking lot across the street from the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Several varieties of trees will be given away including Pecan, Shellbark Hickory, Hackberry, Witch Hazel, Tulip Poplar Tree, Chickasaw Plum and Bur Oak, according to a press release issued by Megan Whitworth, the communication manager for the city.

A total of 250 trees will be given away, the release states. The trees will be available on a first come, first served basis and no more than two trees per household will be given, the release states.

Trees are in three gallon to seven gallon containers and are approximately five feet to eight feet tall. It is encouraged for residents to have a vehicle large enough to carry the trees, the release states.

""Planting a tree is one of the great gifts a person can give to posterity," Parks and Recreation manager Travis Chaney said. "The Walton Family Foundation has been sponsoring this giveaway in cities across the region for many years now, and it is a fantastic initiative that aims to improve our urban tree canopy. It's hard to overstate the benefits of healthy urban forests: cleaner air, less storm water runoff, shadier streets, habitat for wildlife, and the list goes on."