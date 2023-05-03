Colcord assistant superintendent receives honor

The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) recently announced Remington C. Rogers of Colcord Public Schools as the 2023 OASA District #6 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year. Rogers will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference on June 14-16, 2023.

OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:

Demonstrate successful experience in top-level educational administration.

Have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education.

Can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others.

Have a record that evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences, including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job.

Have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level.

Have made contributions to educational administration.

"Assistant Superintendents and Central Office Administrators play vital roles in promoting best practices that lead to the highest standards of student achievement, including best practices in instructional excellence, financial and budget integrity, efficient facility and transportation operations, and fostering community support," said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. "These leaders support the leadership team, the superintendent, and the district as a whole.

"Remington C. Rogers is among the best of Oklahoma administrators. We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders."

OASA has 20 districts that consist of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.

Mr. Rogers's background: "I am a proud Oklahoma public school educator. I spent ten years at Jay Public Schools in the classroom and on the athletic field. I am in my fifth year of administration at Colcord Public Schools.

"Oklahoma public education is my family's business. My mother is a retired special education teacher, my late aunt was a special education teacher, my wife is a 2nd-grade teacher, and my oldest daughter is a MS/HS teacher/coach. As a family, we take great pride in being public school educators and believe that education is our mission field. Oklahoma public education is a champion for all children."

Visit the CCOSA website to see past Administrator of the Year awardees. For more information about OASA and CCOSA, please visit www.ccosa.org.

About OASA

OASA supports adequate funding for Oklahoma public schools, supports accountability measures, rigorous and relevant academics, fair treatment of education employees, and seeks to reduce state intrusion in local board of education matters.

About CCOSA

The Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration is an incorporated, not-for-profit organization which establishes close and continuous communication and cooperation between educators, taxpayers, and legislators to improve the effectiveness of professional school administrators and to communicate the needs of the schools. The Council is the umbrella organization for the following professional associations: the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA), the Oklahoma Association of Secondary School Principals (OASSP), the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals (OAESP), the Oklahoma Middle-Level Education Association (OMLEA), and the Oklahoma Directors of Special Services (ODSS).