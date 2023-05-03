Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Caleb Leach was the top overall finisher of the Dogwood 5K on Saturday, April 29. Results of the 5K and the 10K can be found on City of Siloam Springs' Facebook Page.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Ezra Graney gives an extra push for the final stretch of the Dogwood 5K & 10K on Saturday, April 29.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Gabbie Bishop was the top female finisher of the Dogwood 5K on Saturday, April 29.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jon Allen (right) comes down the final stretch of the Dogwood 5K while Dylan Chambers follows close behind Saturday, April 29.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader River Hall finished eighth overall at the Dogwood 5K & 10K.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Runners take off for the Dogwood 5K & 10K on Saturday, April 29, at Bob Henry Park in Siloam Springs. More than 130 runners participated in the race. The results can be found on the City of Siloam Springs' Facebook page.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Runners braved cold and wet conditions for the Dogwood 5K & 10K Saturday morning, April 29.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Runners take off at the start line on Saturday, April 29, for the Dogwood 5K & 10K.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Winston Harp finished third overall in the Dogwood 5K on Saturday, April 29.

