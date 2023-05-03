Dogwood Festival a huge hit

Great weather and large crowds helped make the 48th annual Dogwood Festival a great success.

This year's festival -- which was held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in downtown Siloam Springs -- saw a mixture of longtime and new events, musical acts and vendors to provide attendees with a memorable experience.

"I am incredibly thankful for the many people who made the Dogwood Festival successful such as our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, ambassadors, Dogwood Committee, great chamber staff team led by Lindsey Taylor, and many city employees from the police department, fire department, parks and recreation, electric department and administration," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs.

This year, the chamber staff brought back several favorites including the James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race, the Dogwood Doxie Relay, Pancake Eating Contest, Dogwood 5K & 10K and Dogwood Festival Pageant along with a brand new event: the SNAPS NWA Selfie Experience.

Duck Race

The duck race involved launching a larger number of plastic ducks into Sager Creek on Sunday afternoon and have them race down the creek to the finish lines. Ducks were sold at $5 a duck and the first seven ducks to cross the finish line would win cash prizes.

This year's winners were: Sawyer Henson, who won $5; Summit Faught, who won $10; Brandon Combs, the winner of $15; Amy Brooker, who collected $25; Kristy Burton, the recipient of $50; Shepherd Faught, the $100 winner and Chad Williams, who won the grand prize of $250.

Proceeds from the purchases went to Ability Tree, said Hulbert. Sponsors for the duck race were DaySpring and Right Solutions.

Pancake Eating Contest

The Pancake Eating Contest was held on Saturday morning at the main stage. There were two sessions, one involving youth and one that involved first responders.

Winners of the sessions were Rusty Pickup, who ate 14 pancakes in two minutes. In the battle between the fire department and police department, Firefighter Andrew Alfaro put the fire department on top by eating 15 pancakes in two and a half minutes.

Pickup and Alfaro received medals and gift bags from IHOP along with the other participants. The contest was sponsored by IHOP who provided the pancakes and the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club.

Dogwood 5K and 10K

The 5K and 10K were held on Saturday morning at Bob Henry Park. The top five winners of the 5K were Caleb Leach, Gabbie Bishop, Winston Harp, Jon Allen and Dylan Chambers.

Top five winners of the 10K were Corey Maxwell, Derek Chambers, Kalob Payne, Chace Hull and Randy Mitchell. The race was coordinated by the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department.

Doxie Relay

On Saturday afternoon, the Doxie Relay was held at Bob Henry State Park. Three races were held to determine the winner. Maria and Blake Wade's dog Bonnie won the grand prize of a medal and gift basket from Marcy's Grooming who also sponsored the event.

Dogwood Festival Pageant

The pageant was held on Saturday morning at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Contestants ranging in ages from 0-18 competed for 13 titles. The winners of the pageant are as follows:

Baby Miss: Drew McCarver.

Baby Mister: Benjamin Fletcher.

Tiny Mister: Layton Kite.

Toddler Miss: Brynlie Shawver.

Most Beautiful: Olivia Crites.

Teeny Tiny Miss: Harper Ferguson.

Teeny Miss: Penelope Hong.

Tiny Miss: Charlotte Kash Sullivan.

Little Mister: Brendan Jefferies.

Little Miss: Jaelyn Baird.

Pre-Teen Miss: Gabriella Strickland.

Junior Miss: Brinklee McDaniel.

Teen Miss: Addison Jones.

A total of 65 contestants competed in the pageant, according to Pageant Coordinator Toni Lindsey. The pageant was sponsored by Sam's Club.

Selfie Experience

The selfie experience was a pop-up ticketed event that was held all three days of the festival in the community building. Four photo booths designed by local artists around the theme "The Natural State" were set up for people to come in and snap some selfies. The cost was $20 per person but discounted to $5 per person on Saturday and Sunday.

Vendors

This year, there were 178 vendors were set up in 200 spaces, said Taylor. Taylor also said some vendors purchased multiple slots.

Returning vendors included Billy Jack's Rootbeer, Carsten's Confections and Mitchell Kettle Corn. New vendors included Last Drop Coffee and Rickey's Jerky.

"Many vendors told the Chamber Staff team this was the most people they have ever seen at a Dogwood Festival on Saturday," Hulbert said. "One vendor in the Children's Fun Zone said he made about as much money in sales in three days at the Dogwood Festival as he did in eleven days at the Missouri State Fair."

Musical Performances

Music has always been a big part of the Dogwood Festival and there were plenty of acts to satisfy all tastes. The Siloam Springs Marching Band kicked off the music on Friday morning. Returning favorites the Swade Diablos and The Butler Creek Boys kicked off Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Maple Street and Maud Crawford came back to provide their unique sounds this year. New acts included The Creek Rocks, a Springfield, Mo., band and the father-daughter trio Shaw Revolver from Beebe, Ark., who closed out the festival.

"The Dogwood Festival, which is put on by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with many local and regional stakeholders, represents the best of our community and has a large positive economic development impact on our community bringing people from multiple states," Hulbert said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Michael Shaw (center), the front person for the daddy/daughter band Shaw Revolver strums his guitar as daughters Dresden (left), and Brielle sing in the background on Sunday at the 48th Annual Dogwood Festival. Shaw Revolver was one of two new bands who played at the Dogwood Festival. The other band was The Creek Rocks.

