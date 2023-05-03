Fun at the Dogwood Festival

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Public Safety personnel patrol officers Chris Ramos (from left) and Christian Carter compete with firefighters Andrew Alfaro, Charlie Jones and Gunnar Fidler compete in the second half of the Pancake Eating Contest sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club. Alfaro was the winner of the the second half of the contest. Each first responder received a medal and goodie bag from IHOP.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Public Safety personnel patrol officers Chris Ramos (from left) and Christian Carter compete with firefighters Andrew Alfaro, Charlie Jones and Gunnar Fidler compete in the second half of the Pancake Eating Contest sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club. Alfaro was the winner of the the second half of the contest. Each first responder received a medal and goodie bag from IHOP.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Public Safety personnel patrol officers Chris Ramos (from left) and Christian Carter compete with firefighters Andrew Alfaro, Charlie Jones and Gunnar Fidler compete in the second half of the Pancake Eating Contest sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club. Alfaro was the winner of the the second half of the contest. Each first responder received a medal and goodie bag from IHOP.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Drew McCarver (left), being held by Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell, poses with the winners of the 2023 Dogwood Festival Pageant. The winners are as follows: (front row) Tiny Mister Dogwood Layton Kite; Most Beautiful Olivia Crites; Toddler Miss Dogwood Brynlie Shawver; Teeny Tiny Miss Dogwood Harper Ferguson; (back row) Pre-Teen Miss Dogwood Gabriella Strickland; Teen Miss Dogwood Addison Jones; Junior Miss Dogwood Brinklee McDaniel and Little Mister Dogwood Brendan Jones. The Dogwood Festival Pageant had 65 contestants from ages 0-18.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Drew McCarver (left), being held by Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell, poses with the winners of the 2023 Dogwood Festival Pageant. The winners are as follows: (front row) Tiny Mister Dogwood Layton Kite; Most Beautiful Olivia Crites; Toddler Miss Dogwood Brynlie Shawver; Teeny Tiny Miss Dogwood Harper Ferguson; (back row) Pre-Teen Miss Dogwood Gabriella Strickland; Teen Miss Dogwood Addison Jones; Junior Miss Dogwood Brinklee McDaniel and Little Mister Dogwood Brendan Jones. The Dogwood Festival Pageant had 65 contestants from ages 0-18.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Drew McCarver (left), being held by Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell, poses with the winners of the 2023 Dogwood Festival Pageant. The winners are as follows: (front row) Tiny Mister Dogwood Layton Kite; Most Beautiful Olivia Crites; Toddler Miss Dogwood Brynlie Shawver; Teeny Tiny Miss Dogwood Harper Ferguson; (back row) Pre-Teen Miss Dogwood Gabriella Strickland; Teen Miss Dogwood Addison Jones; Junior Miss Dogwood Brinklee McDaniel and Little Mister Dogwood Brendan Jones. The Dogwood Festival Pageant had 65 contestants from ages 0-18.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Maria Wade (left, holding winner "Bonnie") and her husband Blake pose for a photo at the end of the Dogwood Doxie Relay Race on Saturday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Wades won a medal and prize basket at the relay.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Maria Wade (left, holding winner "Bonnie") and her husband Blake pose for a photo at the end of the Dogwood Doxie Relay Race on Saturday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Wades won a medal and prize basket at the relay.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Maria Wade (left, holding winner "Bonnie") and her husband Blake pose for a photo at the end of the Dogwood Doxie Relay Race on Saturday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Wades won a medal and prize basket at the relay.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kyle Littrell decided to join the Butler Creek Boys during their concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Littrell and his mother sat down to enjoy the concert when he decided to join the band in front of the main stage.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kyle Littrell decided to join the Butler Creek Boys during their concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Littrell and his mother sat down to enjoy the concert when he decided to join the band in front of the main stage.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Kyle Littrell decided to join the Butler Creek Boys during their concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Littrell and his mother sat down to enjoy the concert when he decided to join the band in front of the main stage.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Trace Butler (center) pulled no punches as he danced during The Butler Creek Boys concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Butler was being held up by Crew Butler (left), and Jack Butler. Trace Butler is the son of Dillon Butler, one of The Butler Creek Boys, while Crew Butler is the son of Austin Butler and Jack Butler is the son of Dustin Butler, who are also part of the group.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Trace Butler (center) pulled no punches as he danced during The Butler Creek Boys concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Butler was being held up by Crew Butler (left), and Jack Butler. Trace Butler is the son of Dillon Butler, one of The Butler Creek Boys, while Crew Butler is the son of Austin Butler and Jack Butler is the son of Dustin Butler, who are also part of the group.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Trace Butler (center) pulled no punches as he danced during The Butler Creek Boys concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Butler was being held up by Crew Butler (left), and Jack Butler. Trace Butler is the son of Dillon Butler, one of The Butler Creek Boys, while Crew Butler is the son of Austin Butler and Jack Butler is the son of Dustin Butler, who are also part of the group.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

James Barnett (left) dumps ducks along the banks of Sager Creek with Kamron Rackleff and Lindsey Taylor on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The ducks were part of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. The seven winners of the race received prizes ranging from $5 up to $250.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

James Barnett (left) dumps ducks along the banks of Sager Creek with Kamron Rackleff and Lindsey Taylor on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The ducks were part of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. The seven winners of the race received prizes ranging from $5 up to $250.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Crowds gather at the University Street Bridge on Sunday afternoon for the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. Attendees would purchase ducks for $5 a duck. The ducks would be raced down Sager Creek and the first seven winners would win a monetary prize ranging from $5 up to $250.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Crowds gather at the University Street Bridge on Sunday afternoon for the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. Attendees would purchase ducks for $5 a duck. The ducks would be raced down Sager Creek and the first seven winners would win a monetary prize ranging from $5 up to $250.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Crowds gather at the University Street Bridge on Sunday afternoon for the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. Attendees would purchase ducks for $5 a duck. The ducks would be raced down Sager Creek and the first seven winners would win a monetary prize ranging from $5 up to $250.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

James Barnett (left) dumps ducks along the banks of Sager Creek with Kamron Rackleff and Lindsey Taylor on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The ducks were part of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. The seven winners of the race received prizes ranging from $5 up to $250.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

James Barnett (center, back) and Arthur Hulbert (right) pose with several young volunteers with a large check of the $250 grand prize of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The winner of the $250 prize was Chad Williams.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

James Barnett (center, back) and Arthur Hulbert (right) pose with several young volunteers with a large check of the $250 grand prize of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The winner of the $250 prize was Chad Williams.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

James Barnett (center, back) and Arthur Hulbert (right) pose with several young volunteers with a large check of the $250 grand prize of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The winner of the $250 prize was Chad Williams.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Jonathan Chavez (left, plaid shirt), Noah Grandson, Noah Race and Rusty Pickup compete in the Pancake Eating Contest on Saturday morning at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Pickup was the winner of the contest. Each contestant won a medal and goodie bags from IHOP. The contest was sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Jonathan Chavez (left, plaid shirt), Noah Grandson, Noah Race and Rusty Pickup compete in the Pancake Eating Contest on Saturday morning at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Pickup was the winner of the contest. Each contestant won a medal and goodie bags from IHOP. The contest was sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Jonathan Chavez (left, plaid shirt), Noah Grandson, Noah Race and Rusty Pickup compete in the Pancake Eating Contest on Saturday morning at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Pickup was the winner of the contest. Each contestant won a medal and goodie bags from IHOP. The contest was sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dillon Butler (right) of The Butler Creek Boys hits a low note that vibrated through the speakers into the crowd as the other members of the band back him up on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Butler Creek Boys were one of several acts to perform during the Dogwood Festival.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dillon Butler (right) of The Butler Creek Boys hits a low note that vibrated through the speakers into the crowd as the other members of the band back him up on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Butler Creek Boys were one of several acts to perform during the Dogwood Festival.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dillon Butler (right) of The Butler Creek Boys hits a low note that vibrated through the speakers into the crowd as the other members of the band back him up on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Butler Creek Boys were one of several acts to perform during the Dogwood Festival.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Drew McCarver (left, being held by Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell) pose with the winners of the 2023 Dogwood Festival Pageant. The winners are as follows: (front row), Tiny Mister Dogwood Layton Kite; Most Beautiful Olivia Crites; Toddler Miss Dogwood Brynlie Shawver; Teeny Tiny Miss Dogwood Harper Ferguson; (back row) Pre-Teen Miss Dogwood Gabriella Strickland; Teen Miss Dogwood Addison Jones; Junior Miss Dogwood Brinklee McDaniel and Little Mister Dogwood Brendan Jones. The Dogwood Festival Pageant had 65 contestants from ages 0-18.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Maria Wade (left, holding winner "Bonnie") and her husband Blake pose for a photo at the end of the Dogwood Doxie Relay Race on Saturday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The Wades won a medal and prize basket at the relay.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kyle Littrell decided to join the Butler Creek Boys during their concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Littrell and his mother sat down to enjoy the concert when he decided to join the band in front of the main stage.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Trace Butler (center), pulled no punches as he danced during the Butler Creek Boys concert on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Butler was being held up by Crew Butler (left), and Jack Butler. Trace Butler is the son of Dillon Butler, one of the Butler Creek Boys.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader James Barnett (left), dumps ducks along the banks of Sager Creek with Kamron Rackleff and Lindsey Taylor on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The ducks were part of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. The seven winners of the race received prizes ranging from $5 up to $250.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Crowds gather at the University Street Bridge on Sunday afternoon for the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. Attendees would purchase ducks for $5 a duck. The ducks would be raced down Sager Creek and the first seven winners would win a monetary prize ranging from $5 up to $250.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader James Barnett (center, back) and Arthur Hulbert (right) pose with several young volunteers with a large check of the $250 grand prize of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race on Sunday at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. The winner of the $250 prize was Chad Williams.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jonathan Chavez (left, plaid shirt), Noah Grandson, Noah Race and Rusty Pickup compete in the Pancake Eating Contest on Saturday morning at the 48th annual Dogwood Festival. Pickup was the winner of the contest. Each contestant won a medal and goodie bags from IHOP. The contest was sponsored by IHOP and the Kiwanis Club.

