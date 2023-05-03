HEALTHY LIVING: Friendly fats that aid weight loss

If you've tried to lose weight or lower your cholesterol, chances are that you've pursued a low-fat diet. However, that doesn't mean that every food containing fat is bad for you.

While saturated and trans fats like baked goods and fried foods can increase your risks for hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, some cancers and high cholesterol, other "good fats" have a variety of benefits – including helping you lose weight.

One group of good fats are the monounsaturated fats you might find in nuts, olive oil, peanut or almond butter and avocados. These foods can improve your cholesterol and decrease heart disease risk.

Another essential fat group is polyunsaturated fats, which are vital to your diet because the body doesn't produce them naturally. These fats, also called omega-3 fatty acids, are found in foods like salmon, walnuts, tofu and various seeds. Similarly, these good fats also can improve your cholesterol, decrease heart disease risk and protect against heartbeat irregularities.

Even better, a diet of healthy fats can help you shed pounds. While fats take longer to burn than carbohydrates and proteins, foods like avocado and peanut butter can make you feel fuller for longer, reducing the chances you will overeat. In fact, one study found that people who ate avocado for breakfast were less hungry and ate less food during the six hours following their morning meal.

Omega-3 or omega-6 fats also can help you feel more satiated, as good fats regulate your appetite hormones and reduce blood sugar spikes. Though it sounds strange, eating these healthy fats can help you burn more fat – especially if you're committed to a low-carb diet.

Maybe the best news is that polyunsaturated fats in these foods are especially beneficial at lunch, as they can help you beat the midday slump. One study reported that people who ate salmon, walnuts and tofu had significantly more energy after lunch. And more energy gives you a good reason to exercise, doesn't it?

