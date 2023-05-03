Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Burnice Van Ferguson

Burnice Van Ferguson, Topeka, Kan., formerly of Prairie Village and Leawood, died Wednesday April 26, at age 97. Van was born April 10, 1926, on a rural Arkansas dairy farm near Siloam Springs to Burnice D. and Pauline C. (Vanhooser) Ferguson. He graduated from Siloam Springs High School, John Brown University and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Ann Bast, in 1949. During the Korean Conflict he was drafted into the Marine Corps and served stateside as a radio operator at Camp Pendleton near Oceanside, CA. After the war, the two returned to Siloam Springs, where he worked as a microbiologist at the Pet Milk Company, and they became parents to son Bradford. Soon after, Van was accepted into dental school at the Kansas City-Western Dental College (now UMKC), moved to Kansas City, where son Rodney was born, and graduated in 1960. He practiced dentistry for 31 years, starting in North Kansas City but soon relocating to the Country Club Plaza. A strong believer in Christian ministries, he offered his services free of charge to those in ministry, especially foreign missions. He and Dorothy retired in 1991 and travelled the world, especially the Far East, including Japan, Korea and the Philippines. They were members of Southwest Bible Church and later Colonial Presbyterian. While members of Colonial, they made numerous trips to Guatemala, so he could perform free dental services for the people there. Van and Dorothy relocated to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in 2009 and only recently came to reside in Topeka.

He looked forward to Heaven with great anticipation.

Van was predeceased by his parents and sister Nancy (Marsh). He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy; his brother, James W. (Jim) of Midwest City, OK; his sons, Bradford (Katherine) of Oklahoma City and Rodney (Sue) of Topeka; grandchildren Byron, Marshall (Brandie), Beau (Christina), Martin and Molly (Kevin) Williams; and six great-grandchildren.

2 Corinthians 5:8.

Debra Kay Gardisser

Debra Kay Gardisser, 69, of Colcord, Okla., died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her home.

She was born Feb. 11, 1954, to Owen Walter and Anna Bell Swepston, in Tahlequah, Okla.

She married Ronnie Gardisser on Jan. 12, 1985, in Weddington, Ark.

She worked at Franklin Electric, Gates Rubber, La-Z-Boy and many other jobs.

She also was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers. She also enjoyed fishing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Cecil Swepston, Wade Swepston, Bobby York, Jimmy York, and Bill Price; three sisters, Eveanell Slover, Sue Trammel, and Georgia Ann Price; and one grandchild, Sierra Martin.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Gardisser, of the home; six sons, Johnny Martin and wife of Chickasha, Okla., Nathan Martin of Colcord, Matthew Martin and wife of Gentry, Ark., Chris Gardisser and wife of Keaton, Ohio, Travis Gardisser and wife of Tonitown, Ark., and Michael Gardisser and wife of Lyons, Ga.; two brothers, Charles York and wife of Tahlequah, and Ray Swepston of Texas; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more loved ones.

A funeral was held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Weddington Baptist Church with a graveside service following in Weddington Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., was in charge of the arrangements.

Ricky Joe Gibson

Ricky Joe Gibson, 61, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Circle of Life at Legacy Village in Bentonville.

He was born Dec. 17, 1961, in San Diego, Calif., to Kenneth Gibson and Constance Knight Gibson.

He was a mason by trade until going to work at the City of Siloam Springs Street Department/Infrastructure. He enjoyed music, was a Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed summertime, gardening, mowing, and spending time on the Illinois River.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by two sons, Rory Daniels of Frankfort, Ky., and Tanner Gibson of Siloam Springs; a daughter, Amanda Gibson Inman of Frankfort, Ky.; a stepdaughter, Destiny Greiog of Westville, Okla.; one brother, Jimmy Gibson of Westville; three sisters, Donna McReynolds of Siloam Springs, Diana Gibson of Checotah, Okla., and Tammy Turner of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Stephanie Sue Hager

Stephanie Sue Hager, 38, of Springdale, Ark., died Thursday, April 27, 2023.

She was born April 11, 1985, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Kelly Butler and Steve Gargrave.

She married John "Gray" Hager on June 23, 2012 and together they had two children.

She was the practice director of Whitlock Orthodontics in Springdale.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Gilbert Arnold, and uncle, Ricky Arnold.

She is survived by her husband of the home; children, John "Benton" and Hadley Ruth (Sue) Hager, of the home; mother, Kelly Butler (David), of Tontitown, Arkansas; father, Steve (Rhonda) Gargrave, of Chouteau, Okla.; sister, Casie Gargrave (Tyler Stephenson) and their three children of Springdale; brother, Cody (Tracy) Gargrave, of Siloam Springs; grandmother, Ruth Elaine Thompson, of Siloam Springs; grandfather, Thomas (Linda) Gargrave, of Dayton, Ohio; grandmother, Wilma Arnold, of Watts, Okla.; grandfather, Bill Duff, of Tontitown, Ark.; step-sisters, Crystal Martin (Billy) of Siloam Springs, Sandra (Ryan) Tucker, of Oskaloosa, Kan., Elizabeth Hagar, of Claremore, Okla., and Rebecca Hagar, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; mother and father in law, Ron and Kim Hager, of Cave Springs, Ark.; sister in law, Meghan (Jon) Laffoon and son, Miller, of Farmington, Ark.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks, in Siloam Springs. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs.

Roy Dale Reimer

Roy Dale Reimer, 66, of Kansas, Okla., died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home.

He was born Aug. 13, 1956 in Fowler, Kan., to Levi and Elizabeth Reimer.

He grew up on a farm in Meade, Kan. While in high school he worked for local farmers, harvest crews and in a tractor repair shop. After high school he attended Grace Bible Institute for two years and then later attended Liberal, Kan., Votec and received a diesel mechanic certification.

During these years he went on a couple of missions trips, one to Belize in Central America and another to Alaska with Artic Missions using his maintenance skills to help people.

He also owned a couple of small businesses. First was a grain bin installation company and later his own car dealership.

He owned a ski boat and enjoyed taking groups to the lake, helping others learn to water ski.

He moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas to work maintenance at New Life Ranch. He also managed numerous farm properties for elderly owners in the area. He eventually settled in Kansas, Okla., and for many years assisted Jackson Electric with electrical projects.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Reimer, and wife Martha of Siloam Springs, Ark.; sister, Carol Reimer of Kansas, Okla.; two nephews, one niece, numerous cousins and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at LifePoint Fellowship Church located at 270 Mason Street, Kansas, OK 74347, with Don Genandt officiating the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the cremation arrangements.

