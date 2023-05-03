JBU athletes notch five gold meals at SAC meet

For the first time since 2014, the Sooner Athletic Conference held the Outdoor Track & Field Championships and the Golden Eagles used the opportunity to capture five first-place finishes and a pair of NAIA standards at Glenn W. Black Stadium this past weekend (April 28-29).

Competing in Siloam Springs for the first time during the 2023 outdoor season, the John Brown University men's and women's track and field programs finished in fifth and third place, respectively. The men captured a pair of top podium spots while the ladies ran, jumped and threw for three of its own.

As a team, the Golden Eagles competed at the SAC Championships for the first time after launching the track and field program back in 2018. Now in its fourth season, the ladies placed third overall with a total of 111 points, while the men settled into fifth place with 69. Oklahoma City (199) captured the women's title and Texas Wesleyan (224) claimed the men's championship.

Freshman Hope Ahnfeldt – the league's women's cross country reigning champion – began the weekend with a gold medal, running a personal-best time of 39:57.85 in the 10,000 meter. She bested Oklahoma City's Louise Cocking by 42 seconds to earn JBU's first event win of the weekend.

Junior Skyler Robbins then posted the first John Brown upset on Friday by knocking off the SAC's high jump leader, SAGU's Brooklyn Taylor, by clearing a height of 1.50 meters in one fewer attempts than Panhandle State's Tayonna Boley to grab the Golden Eagles' second top podium finish.

The Friday gold-medal finishes continued into the evening when junior Jean-Benoit Merte blew away the field with a first-place finish in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Merte won the six-competitor field by a full 20 seconds in a time of 9:59.96. With an NAIA B standard (9:30) already secured earlier this season, Merte will compete for the Golden Eagles at the 2023 NAIA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships in late May.

On Saturday (April 29), sophomore Grace Mitchell set a new personal record, vaulting over a height of 3.00 meters, barely edging out teammate, freshman Maci Hubbard by clearing the bar in fewer attempts. Hubbard's clearance of 3.00 meters was also a new personal record as the teammates combined to finish with the gold and silver in the pole vault.

Finally, the two-time NAIA Outdoor Championships qualifier Will Vail made an early statement in the long jump. With his first leap of the afternoon, Vail not only recorded a gold-winning leap, but leapt past the NAIA A standard, ensuring his third consecutive appearance at the National Championships in late May. Vail notched a 7.38 meters, a new personal record and, confident in his mark, passed on his final three jumps and still claimed the top podium spot.

The Golden Eagle men's 4x800 meter relay team of sophomore Drew Birnbaum, sophomore Drew Janzen, senior Jadin Whiting and freshman Matthew Cook took the final opportunity of the season and made the most of it – pushing the vaunted Oklahoma City relay squad to a near photo finish. The relay team crossed the finish line in 7:45.78 – just two seconds behind the Stars – but captured not only a silver medal, but an NAIA B qualifying time for the NAIA Outdoor Championships.

In the throwing event, the Golden Eagles claimed a pair of silver medals. Sophomore Evie Scoles launched the shot put 11.71 meters to claim second place, while freshman Ella Yarborough sent the discus 37.71 meters, a new personal record for Yarborough.

Freshman Kamree Dye notched a new personal record in the 400 meters, clocking in at 58.18, to land a silver medal. Finishing just four seconds back of the leader in the men's 1,500 meters, Matthew Cook claimed a second silver medal on the weekend by locking in a personal-record time of 4:01.67.

The women's 4x800 team also captured a silver medal. In a time of 10:20.33, the squad comprised of freshman Emma Morton, freshman Isabella Melgren, sophomore Ryleigh Hale and sophomore Renny Buchanan were bested only by Oklahoma City's relay team.

Joining Mitchell and Hubbard, junior Cooper Keese also medaled in the men's pole vault. Keese cleared 3.70 meters on his first attempt, but was unable to make it over the 3.85 meter mark, landing the vaulter with a silver medal.

Freshman Naia Shepherd claimed JBU's lone bronze of the weekend by posting a 15:00 time in the 3,000 meter steeplechase.

The Golden Eagles ended the weekend combining for five golds, eight silvers and a bronze, totaling 14 medals in the program's first-ever showing at the SAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Those 14 medalists were awarded All-Conference honors at the conclusion of the meet.

Nick Robinson/JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Hope Ahnfeldt ran a personal-best time of 39 minutes, 57.85 seconds and took first place in the 10,000 meters at the Sooner Athletic Conference Meet at Glenn W. Black Stadium this past weekend.



Nick Robinson/JBU Sports Information John Brown's Jean-Benoit Merte took first place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9 minutes, 59.96 seconds Friday in the Sooner Athletic Conference Meet at Glenn W. Black Stadium in Siloam Springs.



Nick Robinson/JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Skyler Robbins placed first in the high jump with a leap of 1.5 meters Friday in the Sooner Athletic Conference meet at Glenn W. Black Stadium in Siloam Springs.

