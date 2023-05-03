JBU names Gatlin Dean of College of Business

John Brown University has named Brad Gatlin, DBA, as the new dean of the Soderquist College of Business (SCOB) and Eva Fast, DBA, as associate dean, effective July 1.

"Dr. Brad Gatlin is uniquely qualified for this position based on his many years of service as the associate dean as well as decades of work in Christian higher education," said Ed Ericson, vice president for academic affairs. "We are fortunate to have Dr. Gatlin as our next Dean of the Soderquist College of Business."

Gatlin joined JBU in 2016 as an associate professor of management and teaches courses including strategic management and production and operations management. He has been serving as the department head of undergraduate business since 2017 and as associate dean of the SCOB since 2019.

"I am excited to lead a talented and caring group of colleagues as we design and deliver high quality, relevant curriculum with the goal of empowering students to honor God, serve others and impact the world through the business disciplines," Gatlin said.

Gatlin received his B.S. and MBA from Bryan College and a Doctorate of Business Administration from Anderson University. Gatlin holds certifications from the Project Management Institute and serves on the board of the Christian Business Faculty Association, which awarded him the 2021 Teaching Award.

Gatlin will work closely with Fast, as associate dean and Melanie Peddicord as director of graduate business programs.

"I am grateful that I'll get to work closely with Eva Fast and Melanie Peddicord next year as we lead the College of Business together," Gatlin said. "They are wonderful colleagues who are driven by our mission and dedicated to our students."

Gatlin will assume his position on June 1, supervising all of the academic programs within the college, and will continue to teach classes.

The SCOB has 349 undergraduate students, 19 online undergraduate students and 130 graduate students. For more information, visit www.jbu.edu/business.