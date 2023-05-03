ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

at Wolf Stadium, Lake Hamilton

Siloam Springs at Class 5A State Meet^10 a.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Harrison^5:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Siloam Springs at Harrison^7 p.m.

May 10

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

at Russellville

Meet of Champions^TBA

May 11

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

at Jonesboro

Class 5A State Tournament^TBA

May 12

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

at Jonesboro

Class 5A State Tournament^TBA

May 13

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

at Jonesboro

Class 5A State Tournament^TBA

